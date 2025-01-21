HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
HIL: JSW Soorma edge out Bengal Tigers

Source: PTI
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 21, 2025 00:15 IST

JSW Soorma Hockey Club scored twice in the second quarter to eke out a 2-1 victory over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in their Hockey India League (HIL) match in Rourkela on Monday.

IMAGE: Prabhjot Singh and Maninder Singh shine for JSW Soorma. Photograph: HIL/X

Prabhjot Singh (21') and Maninder Singh (28') scored for JSW Soorma Hockey Club, while Jugraj Singh's 39th minute proved to be a consolation goal for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

Prabhjot Singh was in the right place at the right time as he put JSW Soorma in lead with his strike after a deflection.

 

Maninder Singh struck from a penalty corner and doubled JSW Soorma lead before half time.

At the half time break, JSW Soorma were sitting pretty with a two-goal cushion, both goals coming in the second quarter.

Jugraj Singh, however, pulled one back for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers with his strike in the 39th minute. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
