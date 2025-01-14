HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » HIL: Gonasika keep it late to edge Soorma

HIL: Gonasika keep it late to edge Soorma

Source: PTI
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 14, 2025 23:39 IST

x

Hockey India League

Photograph: Kind courtesy HIL/X

Scottish forward Lee Morton scored a late goal to help Team Gonasika beat Soorma Hockey Club 2-1 in their men's Hockey India League (HIL) match in Rourkela on Tuesday.

Morton (59th) struck just one minute before the final hooter after team-mate Nilam Sanjeep Xess' 33rd minute goal was cancelled out by Soorma's Pawan Rajbhar (48th).

After a goalless first half, Xess broke the deadlock as his tap-in from a narrow angle got deflected from a Soorma defender and went in.

 

Two goals were scored in the fourth and final quarter as the two sides went all out to secure a winner.

Rajbhar restored parity early in the fourth quarter as he deflected with his reverse stick a powerful push from a team-mate from outside the circle.

But Team Gonasika had the last laugh as Morton scooped the ball over the Soorma goalkeeper from inside the circle to give his side all the three points.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Delhi get Pant boost for Ranji; no word yet from Kohli
Delhi get Pant boost for Ranji; no word yet from Kohli
Indian men close in on Kho Kho World Cup knockouts
Indian men close in on Kho Kho World Cup knockouts
ISL: NEUFC rally to split points with FC Goa
ISL: NEUFC rally to split points with FC Goa
Big stars advance on mixed day for Indian shuttlers
Big stars advance on mixed day for Indian shuttlers
Age no factor as Intanon eyes Asiad podium
Age no factor as Intanon eyes Asiad podium

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 DELISH Rice Recipes To Cook Up

webstory image 2

6 Of The World's Healthiest Grains And Their Recipes

webstory image 3

Who is Laurene 'Kamala' Powell Jobs?

VIDEOS

Rahul Gandhi interacts with locals in Delhi's Rithala2:00

Rahul Gandhi interacts with locals in Delhi's Rithala

Inside view of Z-Morh Tunnel, Sonamarg7:15

Inside view of Z-Morh Tunnel, Sonamarg

Under renovation building collapses in Kolkata, tilts down3:23

Under renovation building collapses in Kolkata, tilts down

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD