Indian men close in on Kho Kho World Cup knockouts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 14, 2025 22:49 IST

India's Ramji Kashyap goes flying as he attempts a touch during the Kho Kho World Cup match against Brazil in New Delhi on Tuesday

IMAGE: India's Ramji Kashyap goes flying as he attempts a touch during the Kho Kho World Cup match against Brazil in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kho Kho World Cup/X

The Indian men's team outclassed Brazil 64-34 in a dominant display of skill and strategy to move closer to the knock-out stage of the Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The match, which kept the spectators on the edge of their seats at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, saw India proving their mettle.

 

Brazil started well in their attack, getting 16 points to their name, but India came back strong to earn two points during a 'Dream Run' that kept the Brazilians on their toes.

Turn 2 was impressive for the 'Men in Blue', as they upped the ante while attacking the Brazilians.

Rokeson Singh, Pabani Sabar and Aditya Ganpule were the main aggressors for India, as they led the team to an impressive 36 points at the end of Turn 2. But just when it looked like they were running away with the same, Brazil fought back in Turn 3.

Brazil piled the pressure on India in Turn 3, led by the likes of Mauro Pinto, Joel Rodrigues and especially Matheus Costa, who scored six touch-points.

They fought their way back, scoring an impressive 34 points in reply to India's 38, setting up an exciting final seven minutes of the match.

As expected, India bounced back in Turn 4, with Aditya Ganpule and skipper Pratik Waikar leading from the front.

Rokeson Singh also scored four points via 'Sky Dives' and Mehul got two touch-points, as the home team went on to secure an impressive 30-point win to close out day 2 of the Kho Kho World Cup.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
