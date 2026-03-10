HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Ridhima Dilawari and Tvesa Malik Headline Women's Pro Golf Tour Leg

Ridhima Dilawari and Tvesa Malik Headline Women's Pro Golf Tour Leg

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2026 19:18 IST

x

A record-breaking field of 57 golfers, including stars Ridhima Dilawari and Tvesa Malik, will compete in the Women's Pro Golf Tour's fifth leg for a substantial Rs 18 lakh prize in Gurugram.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points

  • A record 57 players will compete in the fifth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour.
  • The tournament boasts a prize purse of Rs 18 lakh.
  • Ridhima Dilawari, with two wins this season, leads the Hero Order of Merit.
  • Tvesa Malik and Jasmine Shekar, each with one win this season, are also competing.
  • Eight amateurs are participating in the event, adding to the competitive field.

A record field of 57 players led by Ridhima Dilawari and Tvesa Malik will tee off in the fifth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

The record number of 57 entries includes eight amateurs and 49 professionals. The event will carry a whopping Rs 18 lakh prize purse.

 

Ridhima has won two of the four events held this season, while Tvesa and Jasmine Shekar have one each. All four are in the field this week.

Ridhima has had the best season so far with two wins and one runner-up finish this year. She was Tied-7th in the other start and leads the Hero Order of Merit race.

Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall are also in the large field as is Neha Tripathi.

Some of the other strong challengers will include Seher Atwal and Anvitha Narender, who was tied second in the third leg.

The eight amateurs in the field are Alysha Dutt, Riddhima Singh, Lavanya Gupta, Priya Kumari, Ceerat Kang, Aradhana Manikandan, Mahreen Bhatia and Rashi Mishra.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Indian women golfers set to make history at LPGA event
Indian women golfers set to make history at LPGA event
Pranavi Urs Holds Top-5 Spot at Australian Women's Classic
Pranavi Urs Holds Top-5 Spot at Australian Women's Classic
Women's Premier League: Smriti, Harman, Shafali set to cross Rs 1 cr
Women's Premier League: Smriti, Harman, Shafali set to cross Rs 1 cr
Pranavi Urs Lands in Top 10 at Australian Women's Classic with Bogey-Free Round
Pranavi Urs Lands in Top 10 at Australian Women's Classic with Bogey-Free Round
Diksha Dagar shines with top-5 finish at Australian Women's Classic amidst tough conditions
Diksha Dagar shines with top-5 finish at Australian Women's Classic amidst tough conditions

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Oxford students praise India's inclusive education at UNHRC2:10

Oxford students praise India's inclusive education at UNHRC

Shivraj Singh Chauhan's poetic dig at Opposition leaves Lok Sabha in splits0:29

Shivraj Singh Chauhan's poetic dig at Opposition leaves...

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First Bhasma Aarti4:15

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO