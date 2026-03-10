Ridhima Dilawari and Tvesa Malik Headline Women's Pro Golf Tour Leg

A record-breaking field of 57 golfers, including stars Ridhima Dilawari and Tvesa Malik, will compete in the Women's Pro Golf Tour's fifth leg for a substantial Rs 18 lakh prize in Gurugram.

Key Points A record 57 players will compete in the fifth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour.

The tournament boasts a prize purse of Rs 18 lakh.

Ridhima Dilawari, with two wins this season, leads the Hero Order of Merit.

Tvesa Malik and Jasmine Shekar, each with one win this season, are also competing.

Eight amateurs are participating in the event, adding to the competitive field.

A record field of 57 players led by Ridhima Dilawari and Tvesa Malik will tee off in the fifth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

The record number of 57 entries includes eight amateurs and 49 professionals. The event will carry a whopping Rs 18 lakh prize purse.

Ridhima has won two of the four events held this season, while Tvesa and Jasmine Shekar have one each. All four are in the field this week.

Ridhima has had the best season so far with two wins and one runner-up finish this year. She was Tied-7th in the other start and leads the Hero Order of Merit race.

Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall are also in the large field as is Neha Tripathi.

Some of the other strong challengers will include Seher Atwal and Anvitha Narender, who was tied second in the third leg.

The eight amateurs in the field are Alysha Dutt, Riddhima Singh, Lavanya Gupta, Priya Kumari, Ceerat Kang, Aradhana Manikandan, Mahreen Bhatia and Rashi Mishra.