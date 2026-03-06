HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Pranavi Urs Lands in Top 10 at Australian Women's Classic with Bogey-Free Round

Pranavi Urs Lands in Top 10 at Australian Women's Classic with Bogey-Free Round

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 06, 2026 19:05 IST

x

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs delivers a stunning bogey-free round at the Australian Women's Classic, positioning herself in the Top-10 and highlighting her potential on the Ladies European Tour.

Photograph: Diksha Dagar/Instagram

Photograph: Diksha Dagar/Instagram

Key Points

  • Pranavi Urs shoots a bogey-free 66 to move into the Top-10 at the Australian Women's Classic.
  • Kelsey Bennett leads the Australian Women's Classic, chasing her maiden Ladies European Tour victory.
  • Diksha Dagar is T-22, while Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi miss the cut despite improved second rounds.
  • Trichat Cheenglab and Meghan MacLaren are in contention, tied for second place.

Pranavi Urs carded a bogey free 6-under 66 to place herself in Top-10 after the second round of the Australian Women's Classic.

Pranavi, who shot even par 72 in the first round is now 6-under for 36 holes and is Tied-seventh. She is the best of the four Indians playing this week.

 

Diksha Dagar (69-73) was T-22 while Avani Prashanth (77-72) and Hitaashee Bakshi (82-69) despite a 13-shot improvement in the second round, missed the cut.

Kelsey Bennett continued her solid start to 2026 posting a round of 68 (-4) to move one shot clear in her home state.

Two back from Sara Kouskova before the start of play, the Australian carded seven birdies and dropped two shots at Magenta Shores Golf & Country to lead the way on 10-under par heading into the weekend.

Bennett is chasing a maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) victory this week having finished third-place twice at the Investec SA Women's Open and Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana in 2025.

In a tie for second on nine-under par at Magenta Shores sit Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab and England's Meghan MacLaren.

Cheenglab, a former, winner of the 2024 LET Order of Merit, followed up yesterday's 67 (-5) with a 68 (-4) which included one dropped shot plus three birdies in her final seven holes.

MacLaren meanwhile posted a bogey-free 67 (-5) to continue her revival story. The three-time LET winner is the only past champion in the field having won this event in 2022.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Diksha Dagar Makes Strong Start at Australian Women's Classic
Diksha Dagar Makes Strong Start at Australian Women's Classic
Diksha Dagar Jumps Up Leaderboard at NSW Open
Diksha Dagar Jumps Up Leaderboard at NSW Open
Diksha Dagar Secures Top-20 Finish at Women's NSW Open
Diksha Dagar Secures Top-20 Finish at Women's NSW Open
Kochhar slips to tied 23rd at New Zealand Open
Kochhar slips to tied 23rd at New Zealand Open
Rai Holds Top-10 Spot, Yellamaraju Advances at Cognizant Classic
Rai Holds Top-10 Spot, Yellamaraju Advances at Cognizant Classic

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Kareena and Saif Spotted at Airport with Their Kids0:58

Kareena and Saif Spotted at Airport with Their Kids

Urfi Javed Stuns in Daring Lock-and-Key Ensemble1:01

Urfi Javed Stuns in Daring Lock-and-Key Ensemble

SRK Arrives with Family in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's Grand Wedding 0:33

SRK Arrives with Family in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO