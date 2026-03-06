Pranavi Urs Lands in Top 10 at Australian Women's Classic with Bogey-Free Round

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs delivers a stunning bogey-free round at the Australian Women's Classic, positioning herself in the Top-10 and highlighting her potential on the Ladies European Tour.

Photograph: Diksha Dagar/Instagram

Key Points Pranavi Urs shoots a bogey-free 66 to move into the Top-10 at the Australian Women's Classic.

Kelsey Bennett leads the Australian Women's Classic, chasing her maiden Ladies European Tour victory.

Diksha Dagar is T-22, while Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi miss the cut despite improved second rounds.

Trichat Cheenglab and Meghan MacLaren are in contention, tied for second place.

Pranavi Urs carded a bogey free 6-under 66 to place herself in Top-10 after the second round of the Australian Women's Classic.

Pranavi, who shot even par 72 in the first round is now 6-under for 36 holes and is Tied-seventh. She is the best of the four Indians playing this week.

Diksha Dagar (69-73) was T-22 while Avani Prashanth (77-72) and Hitaashee Bakshi (82-69) despite a 13-shot improvement in the second round, missed the cut.

Kelsey Bennett continued her solid start to 2026 posting a round of 68 (-4) to move one shot clear in her home state.

Two back from Sara Kouskova before the start of play, the Australian carded seven birdies and dropped two shots at Magenta Shores Golf & Country to lead the way on 10-under par heading into the weekend.

Bennett is chasing a maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) victory this week having finished third-place twice at the Investec SA Women's Open and Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana in 2025.

In a tie for second on nine-under par at Magenta Shores sit Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab and England's Meghan MacLaren.

Cheenglab, a former, winner of the 2024 LET Order of Merit, followed up yesterday's 67 (-5) with a 68 (-4) which included one dropped shot plus three birdies in her final seven holes.

MacLaren meanwhile posted a bogey-free 67 (-5) to continue her revival story. The three-time LET winner is the only past champion in the field having won this event in 2022.