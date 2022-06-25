News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Here's why Serena Williams was missing in action...

Here's why Serena Williams was missing in action...

June 25, 2022 16:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Serena says she needed time to heal after rough 2021

Serena Williams

IMAGE: Serena Williams plays a backhand during a training session ahead of The Championships Wimbledon 2022. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Serena Williams plays a backhand during a training session ahead of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 Serena Williams needed to heal physically and mentally during a difficult year away from tennis due to injuries and had doubts about her comeback at one stage, the former world number one said on Saturday as she prepares to return to Wimbledon.

Williams, 40, limped out of her first-round match last year at the grasscourt Grand Slam -- where she has claimed seven of her 23 majors -- following a leg injury.

"I don't know. I didn't retire. I needed to heal physically, mentally. Yeah, I had no plans, to be honest. I just didn't know when I would come back. I didn't know how I would come back," Williams told reporters.

 

The American has slid down to 1,204 in the rankings and needed a wildcard from Wimbledon organisers the All England Lawn Tennis Club to compete in the main draw of the women's singles.

She warmed up for the major, which starts on Monday, by teaming up with Tunisian Ons Jabeur in doubles at this week's Eastbourne event where the pair reached the quarter-finals before an injury to Jabeur ended their campaign.

"Wimbledon is such a great place to be, and it just worked out," Williams added.

"I went into this saying I would play Eastbourne. I would never be ready for singles, I will play doubles and see how I felt. Definitely probably could have played singles there."

"But the doubles was great ... I felt more prepared than I thought I would a month or two months or three months ago. So it was surprising, but also it's a fun time to be out there and to enjoy it. Just to be out on the court again was cool."

Williams, who has been drawn to face France's Harmony Tan in the first round, said she felt like she was injured for the whole of 2021 after Wimbledon.

"Last year was tough ... I ripped my hamstring. I don't think anyone ever wants to do that. The whole experience was rough," the American added.

"From there I tried to make New York. I gave everything I could, just every day getting ready or trying to make it. But then it's like, I'm not going to make it. Hung up my rackets for a little bit until I could just heal."

"It's a tough injury actually to have what I had last year. It was no fun."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Favourite, but can Swiatek solve grasscourt puzzle?
Favourite, but can Swiatek solve grasscourt puzzle?
Djokovic eyes redemption at Wimbledon
Djokovic eyes redemption at Wimbledon
'Kyrgios poised for major breakthrough at Wimbledon'
'Kyrgios poised for major breakthrough at Wimbledon'
Nadal missing old sparring partner Federer
Nadal missing old sparring partner Federer
PHOTOS: England vs NZ, 3rd Test, Day 3
PHOTOS: England vs NZ, 3rd Test, Day 3
Biden signs significant US gun control law
Biden signs significant US gun control law
Maha crisis: Eknath Shinde's son's office vandalised
Maha crisis: Eknath Shinde's son's office vandalised

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Nadal's calendar Slam bid faces Djokovic challenge

Nadal's calendar Slam bid faces Djokovic challenge

Serena's doubles campaign ends

Serena's doubles campaign ends

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances