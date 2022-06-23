News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Serena's doubles campaign ends due to partner Jabeur's injury

Serena's doubles campaign ends due to partner Jabeur's injury

June 23, 2022 20:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Serena Williams

IMAGE: Serena Williams interacts with Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during their doubles match. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA

Serena Williams' doubles campaign at Eastbourne International has ended due to an injury to her partner Ons Jabeur, organisers said on Thursday.

Tunisian Jabeur, ranked third in the world in singles, has injured her right knee, Britain's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said in a social media post.

 

Williams and Jabeur won their first two matches in the tournament and were scheduled to play in the semi-finals against Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia and Poland's Magda Linette.

The WTA 500 tournament was the first competitive event for Williams -- though she picked only doubles -- since the 23-times major champion limped out of her first-round match at last year's Wimbledon in tears due to a leg injury.

The 40-year-old, who has won seven Wimbledon singles titles, has taken a singles wildcard for the grasscourt major -- the main draw of which starts on Monday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Guess who Sarfaraz Khan dedicated his century to?
Guess who Sarfaraz Khan dedicated his century to?
How Rohit, Pant encouraged Jemimah after being dropped
How Rohit, Pant encouraged Jemimah after being dropped
Ashwin recovers from COVID, joins Team India
Ashwin recovers from COVID, joins Team India
Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs
Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs
Maha political crisis: What the Governor can do
Maha political crisis: What the Governor can do
Bypolls: Voting lowest in Punjab, rigging claims in UP
Bypolls: Voting lowest in Punjab, rigging claims in UP
3rd Test PIX: Mitchell, Blundell lead NZ fightback
3rd Test PIX: Mitchell, Blundell lead NZ fightback

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Williams makes winning return after year out

Williams makes winning return after year out

Warm-up tie: KS Bharat impresses but top order fails

Warm-up tie: KS Bharat impresses but top order fails

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances