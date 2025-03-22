HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hamilton scores first win for Ferrari in China F1 sprint

March 22, 2025 10:05 IST

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the sprint in the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, on Friday.

IMAGE: Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the sprint in the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, on Friday. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Lewis Hamilton celebrated his first Formula One win for Ferrari after leading a Chinese Grand Prix sprint from start to finish in only his second race for the Italian team on Saturday.

The seven-times World champion, on pole position, managed his tyres superbly to take the chequered flag 6.889 seconds clear of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen finishing third in the 100km race.

 

It was the first time Hamilton, the record winner of 105 regular Grands Prix who joined from Mercedes in January, and Ferrari had won a sprint since the shortened format was introduced in 2021.

McLaren's Lando Norris, winner of the season-opener in Australia, stayed top of the standings after struggling to seize a point in eighth. Norris now has 26 to Verstappen's 24.

Hamilton's Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc was fifth, behind Mercedes' George Russell.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates atop his Ferrari after winning the sprint.

IMAGE: It is the first time Lewis Hamilton, the record winner of 105 regular Grands Prix who joined from Mercedes in January, and Ferrari won a sprint since the shortened format was introduced in 2021. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

"I woke up feeling great today," said Hamilton.

"The first race (in Melbourne) was difficult. I really did feel a lot of people underestimated the steep climb it is to get into a new team, to become acclimatised within the team, understanding and communication - all sorts of things.

"The amount of critics and people I've heard yapping along the way, clearly not understanding maybe because they'd never had the experience or just were unaware.

"So it felt great to come here and be more comfortable in the car because in Melbourne I didn't feel comfortable in the car. From lap one here this weekend, (I was) really feeling on it. The engineers and mechanics have done a great job."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
