HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Hamilton apologises, but Leclerc shrugs it off

Hamilton apologises, but Leclerc shrugs it off

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 22, 2025 15:14 IST

x

'Honestly, for P8 or P9 it doesn’t matter. These are things we agree on internally, and this time it didn’t happen.'

Lewis Hamilton, who finished eighth for Ferrari, was asked to swap positions with teammate Charles Leclerc on the final lap but the switch never happened, leaving the latter in ninth.

IMAGE: Lewis Hamilton, who finished eighth for Ferrari, was asked to swap positions with teammate Charles Leclerc on the final lap but the switch never happened, leaving the latter in ninth. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Lewis Hamilton admitted he owed Charles Leclerc an apology after a mix-up over team orders in Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku on Sunday.

 

Hamilton, who finished eighth for Ferrari, was asked to swap positions with teammate Leclerc on the final lap after the Monegasque had earlier let him through to chase down cars ahead. The switch never happened, leaving Leclerc in ninth.

“I got the message late when I was still pushing to catch Norris. I lifted and even braked, but Charles missed it by four-tenths. That was my misjudgement. I’ll apologise to him,” said the seven-time world champion, who had started 12th.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur felt Hamilton may have misread the start-finish line marker, while Leclerc shrugged off the incident.

“Honestly, for P8 or P9 it doesn’t matter. These are things we agree on internally, and this time it didn’t happen. It’s OK. It’s not like I’d be much happier being eighth,” said Leclerc with a smile.

 

AGENCIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Shivam Dube Was The Real Game Changer
Shivam Dube Was The Real Game Changer
Agha admits Pak fell short in all departments vs India
Agha admits Pak fell short in all departments vs India
'This spit in face of BCCI...'
'This spit in face of BCCI...'
Abhishek-Gill bond blooms into India's Fire & Ice act
Abhishek-Gill bond blooms into India's Fire & Ice act
'Fielding coach ne email daal diya hai ladkon ko...'
'Fielding coach ne email daal diya hai ladkon ko...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5-Minute Recipe: Pesto Sauce Pasta

webstory image 2

A Peek Inside Star Homes

webstory image 3

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

VIDEOS

Safa Baig Mesmerizes Fans with Her Timeless Beauty1:17

Safa Baig Mesmerizes Fans with Her Timeless Beauty

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Traditional Attire0:55

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Traditional Attire

Peru: Hundreds of anti-government protesters clash with police in Lima2:59

Peru: Hundreds of anti-government protesters clash with...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV