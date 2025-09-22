'Fielding coach ne email daal diya hai ladkon ko...'

IMAGE: India's Shubhman Gill drops a catch of Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf during their match in the Super Fours of Asia Cup 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav delivered a hilarious reply to questions over his team's below-par fielding in his side's win over Pakistan in their Super 4s match at the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday.

A fiery century stand from Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill helped India to a six-wicket win over Pakistan at Dubai during their Super Four Asia Cup clash.

But the win did not come easily as Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma were among those who dropped easy catches, which powered Pakistan to a competitive 171/5 in their 20 overs.

Speaking during the post-match presser, Suryakumar said, "Fielding coach ne already email daal diya hai ladkon ko office mein aane ke liye, jinke haathon mein butter laga tha (The fielding coach has sent an email to the boys, who had buttered fingers, to appear before him at his office). But this happens, it is a part of the game. I am okay with it because it happened in the first game itself, and we have more crucial games to go."

The Indian skipper said that the wicket today was much better from a batting point of view.

"The team which will play good cricket from over 7 to 15 will have an upper hand. You have to be smarter with your plans in the finish. In powerplay, the ball is hard and you can time it well, but after that, you have to bat smartly. That is what we did today," he added.