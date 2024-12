IMAGE: World Chess Champion D Gukesh meets movie legend Rajinikanth. Photographs: D Gukesh/X

Newly crowned World Chess Champion D Gukesh called on Thalaiva, the one and only Rajinikanth, at his residence in Chennai.

Rajini Sir invited the 18-year-old prodigy, who defeated Ding Liren two Thursdays ago to become the youngest-ever world chess champion, to his Poes Garden home.

'Thanks Superstar @rajinikanth sir for your warm wishes and inviting, spending time and sharing your wisdom with us,' Gukesh noted alongside pictures of his family with Thalaiva.

IMAGE: Gukesh, his parents Dr Padma Kumari and Dr Rajnikanth (yes, Gukesh's dad shares a name with the movie supernova) with RajiniSir.