Rediff.com  » Sports » Gujrathi shocks Nepomniachtchi to storm into World Cup quarters

Gujrathi shocks Nepomniachtchi to storm into World Cup quarters

Source: PTI
August 14, 2023 22:07 IST
India's Vidit Gujrathi (right) defeated Nepomniachtchi 2-0 in 10-minute games to advance to the FIDE Chess World Cup last eight

IMAGE: India's Vidit Gujrathi (right) defeated Nepomniachtchi 2-0 in 10-minute games to advance to the FIDE Chess World Cup last eight. Photograph: Kind courtesy International Chess Federation/Twitter

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi on Monday stunned Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi via the tie-breaker to reach the quarter-finals of the FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Monday.

He defeated Nepomniachtchi 2-0 in the 10-minute rapid segment of the tie-break to qualify for the quarter-finals for a second time.

 

Gujrathi joins a trio of fellow Indians -- D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi -- in the last eight, a first for the country.

Gujrathi and Nepomniachtchi had drawn the two-game classical match and the two tie-break games. He will meet Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan in the last eight.

Asked about four Indians featuring in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, Gujrathi said, "We are doing very well, what can I say! Everybody is showing very high level of play.

"Pragg defeated Hikaru which is not easy. Arjun was very clinical with his wins, especially against Sindarov. Gukesh won with Black against Wang Hao, which is never easy."

Gukesh had on Sunday set up a much-awaited quarter-final clash with world No.1 Magnus Carlsen while Praggnanandhaa will meet Erigaisi.

