Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera Gets Hitched!

Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera Gets Hitched!

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 09, 2025 14:26 IST

Suraj Karkera

IMAGE: Suraj Karkera with his wife Shifali. Photographs: Suraj Karkera/Instagram

National men’s hockey team goalkeeper Suraj Karkera has started a new innings — this time off the field — as he tied the knot with Shifali Dubey in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

The heartwarming moment didn’t go unnoticed, with Hockey India sharing a special message on social media, ‘A perfect save for life! Congratulations to Suraj Karkera and Shifali on beginning this beautiful new chapter together. Wishing the lovely couple a lifetime of love, joy and togetherness.’

 

While Suraj now steps into married life, on the field he continues to pad up and battle hard for the top spot under the bar. With senior debut in 2017 and standout performances at the Asia Cup, Commonwealth Games and the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy — where he was named Best Goalkeeper — Karkera has quietly built a case for being India’s No. 1 custodian.

Currently in competition with Krishan Pathak for that role, Karkera is no stranger to waiting for his moment.

‘There was a big gap after my initial matches. But tough phases reveal character. You just keep showing up, staying ready,’ he says.

Here’s wishing Suraj and Shifali a lifetime of happiness — and many more safe saves, both on turf and in life.

Suraj Karkera

Suraj Karkera

Suraj Karkera

