Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 Heads to Goa

Goa is gearing up to host the highly anticipated Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 in July, promising thrilling matches and further boosting the growth of table tennis in India.

Photograph: Ultimate Table Tennis/Instagram

Key Points Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 will be held in Goa at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in July.

UTT has become a prominent sporting league in India since its launch in 2017, contributing to the growth of table tennis.

The league provides a platform for both established players like Achanta Sharath Kamal and emerging talents to compete.

UTT's growth coincides with the progress of Indian table tennis on the international stage, including Olympic qualifications.

Details about player auctions and participants for UTT Season 7 will be announced soon.

Goa will host the seventh season of franchise-based Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) event in July at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, the organisers said on Friday.

Organised by 11Sports Pvt. Ltd. under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), UTT has grown into one of the country's most prominent sporting properties since its launch in 2017, the organisers said in a statement.

UTT's Impact on Indian Table Tennis

Speaking about the upcoming season, UTT co-promoter Vita Dani said, "Ultimate Table Tennis has steadily become a key pillar in India's table tennis ecosystem. Over the years, we've seen the standard of the sport rise across every level, from grassroots programmes to international competition.

"The league has created more exposure, stronger competition, and greater belief among Indian players. Our focus remains on building a world-class league that inspires young athletes, engages fans, and supports the long-term development of the sport."

Since its inception, UTT has hosted six seasons. The competition has seen legendary players like Achanta Sharath Kamal continue to lead from the front, while also providing a stage for the next generation of Indian stars - including Diya Chitale, Manav Thakkar, and Manush Shah - to grow and compete against some of the world's best.

Indian Table Tennis on the Rise

UTT has coincided with a period of progress for Indian table tennis. At the most recent Olympic Games, both the Indian men's and women's teams qualified for the first time, while Indian paddlers have since continued to make their mark across international events on the global circuit.

Details regarding the player auction and the full roster of participants for Season 7 will be announced in the coming weeks.