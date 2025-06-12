UTT: U Mumba halt Dabang Delhi, seal semifinal spot

IMAGE: Lilian Bardet and Abhinandh PB delivered commanding performances against the formidable Dabang Delhi TTC as U Mumbai sealed the final semifinal spot of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photograph: UTT/X

U Mumba TT secured the fourth and final semifinal spot with a 10-5 win over Dabang Delhi TTC at the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

While the defeat ended Delhi's four-tie winning run, they still finished on top of the league table with 44 points.

Delhi will face Jaipur Patriots in the first semifinal, while reigning champions Dempo Goa Challengers will take on U Mumba in the second semis. The final will be held on June 15.

Players of U Mumba and Dabang Delhi wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence before kick-off to pay respect to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy.

Lilian Bardet gave U Mumba TT the perfect start, defeating Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 2-1 in the opening singles rubber. After edging a close first game 11-10, Bardet dropped the second 4-11 but responded strongly with an 11-4 win in the decider.

Bernadette Szocs followed it up with a 2-1 win over Diya Chitale. Chitale took the first game 11-3, but Szocs levelled with a narrow 11-10 Golden Point win and closed out the match 11-8.

The momentum carried into the mixed doubles, where Szocs partnered Akash Pal to beat Izaac Quek and Diya Chitale in the opening game, confirming U Mumba's place in the semifinals. Delhi, however, bounced back, winning the remaining two games and, subsequently, the match.

Abhinandh PB added two more points for U Mumba with a 2-1 win over Singapore's Izaac Quek. Abhinandh, in his first appearance of the season, started strong, taking the first two games, before Izaac pulled one back with an 11-7 win, enough to take Dabang Delhi to the top of the table.

In the final rubber, Yashaswini Ghorpade defeated her 2023 World Youth Championships teammate Suhana Saini 3-0, winning two tight games on Golden Point before closing the match 11-3.

Szocs picked up the double honours of the Foreign Player and Shot of the Tie, while Yashaswini was named the Indian Player of the Tie.