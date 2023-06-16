News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PCB boss says govt will decide if Pak plays ODI WC in India

PCB boss says govt will decide if Pak plays ODI WC in India

Source: PTI
June 16, 2023 22:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

PCB chief Najam Sethi

IMAGE: PCB chief Najam Sethi. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board's chairman Najam Sethi on Friday cast fresh doubts over their participation in the ODI World Cup in India, saying it is "subject to government approval", putting the ICC in a bind before the schedule for the mega event is finalised.

Sethi's comments came after every stakeholder, including Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Jay Shah, agreed to organise the upcoming Asia Cup in a hybrid model, as proposed by the PCB chief.

"As far as India and Pakistan go, neither the PCB or the BCCI can take decisions. The respective governments only can take decisions," Sethi said during a press conference.

"It's our government who has to decide, just like when it comes to India, it's their government that decides when they go to play. There is no point asking us if we will play in Ahmedabad.

 

"When the time comes, first it will be decided whether we are going or not, then the government decides where we will go. Our decision will rest on these two important conditions," he added.

The hybrid model was proposed as the Indian cricket board (BCCI) had made it clear that it won't send its team to Pakistan due to the longstanding geo-political tensions between the two countries.

The approval of the Asia Cup's schedule also meant that Pakistan would travel to India for the ODI World Cup in October-November. The arch-rivals are expected to face off at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

It is understood that once ICC CEO Geoff Allardice and chairman Greg Barclay visited Karachi to meet Sethi last month, it was decided that Pakistan won't set any conditions for competing in the World Cup, provided four Asia Cup games are held in the country as they have the hosting rights.

Sethi further said, "We have told the ICC also that if our government looks into the security considerations and gives us permission, we will come to play in India. If they don't give, how can we come and play in India?

"Even if the government gives us permission, we have to look at the venues and decide where to play. That comes later. Firstly, the government has to give us the nod. It has to tell us whether we can go or not."

The Asia Cup will be held from August 31 to September 17 with Pakistan and Sri Lanka hosting four and nine matches respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Rahane's 'Oink-tastic Family Fun'
SEE: Rahane's 'Oink-tastic Family Fun'
Where In The World Is Rohit Sharma?
Where In The World Is Rohit Sharma?
'I know what I am capable of'
'I know what I am capable of'
UK engg grad charged with murder of Indian-origin teen
UK engg grad charged with murder of Indian-origin teen
MP shunts cops after lathi-charge on Bajrang Dal
MP shunts cops after lathi-charge on Bajrang Dal
Transfers: Bellingham joins Real Madrid from Dortmund
Transfers: Bellingham joins Real Madrid from Dortmund
Modi to visit US, Egypt from June 20-25. Details here
Modi to visit US, Egypt from June 20-25. Details here

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Asia Cup 2023 dates, venue announced

Asia Cup 2023 dates, venue announced

ACC decision paves way for Pak's WC participation

ACC decision paves way for Pak's WC participation

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances