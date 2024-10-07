News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Global Chess: Firouzja remains undefeated as Kings win

Global Chess: Firouzja remains undefeated as Kings win

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 07, 2024 22:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Alireza Firouzja poses after extending his winning streak. Photograph: Global Chess League

Reigning champions Triveni Continental Kings secured a 10-8 win over upGrad Mumba Masters in the opening match on day five of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League in London on Monday.

Alireza Firouzja continued his spectacular form, securing his fifth consecutive victory in the tournament.

Continental Kings entered the match with three wins out of five and began the day in second place.

 

Mumba Masters, last season's top contenders, were struggling with one win and four losses, placing them just above the bottom of the standings.

This phase marked the beginning of the rematch stage, with all teams having already faced each other once.

In their first contest, Continental Kings, playing with white, defeated Mumba 12–3 with wins by Firouzja, Wei Yi, and Valentina Gunina.

This time, Mumba had the advantage of making the first move.

Mumba's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave sought to avenge his previous loss to Firouzja but succumbed to another defeat after several blunders in a sharp, tactical game.

Firouzja clinched victory with a powerful attacking combination, forcing Vachier-Lagrave to resign in a near-checkmate situation.

Firouzja's win keeps him undefeated after six rounds.

Vidit Gujrathi and Wei Yi repeated their earlier opening line on the top board, but this time, Vidit capitalised on a critical mistake by Wei Yi to secure a win for Mumba.

Alexandra Kosteniuk extended Continental Kings' lead by defeating Koneru Humpy, but Harika Dronavalli brought Mumba back into the match by defeating Gunina.

With Continental Kings leading 9–7, the match came down to the youngsters' board.

Continental Kings' Javokhir Sindarov missed two winning chances and found himself in time trouble.

Mumba's Raunak Sadhwani, unaware his team needed a win, opted for a draw by repeating moves as it sealed Continental Kings' 10–8 victory.

"This is one of the best performances I've ever had, but there are still a few rounds left," Firouzja said after the match, adding that his team was "a bit lucky to win."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'India Will Come To Pakistan For Champions Trophy'
'India Will Come To Pakistan For Champions Trophy'
Debutant Mayank heeds Gambhir's advice
Debutant Mayank heeds Gambhir's advice
SEE: 'SKY Is Doing Fabulous Captaincy'
SEE: 'SKY Is Doing Fabulous Captaincy'
144 aspirants paid to get NEET-UG paper: CBI
144 aspirants paid to get NEET-UG paper: CBI
Oh, Kolkata!
Oh, Kolkata!
Team Mumbai bags Rs. 1 Crore bonus for Irani Cup win
Team Mumbai bags Rs. 1 Crore bonus for Irani Cup win
Dutch football legend Johan Neeskens passes away at 73
Dutch football legend Johan Neeskens passes away at 73

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Mayank set for huge IPL bonanza after India debut

Mayank set for huge IPL bonanza after India debut

Pandya leads India U-19's charge on opening day

Pandya leads India U-19's charge on opening day

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances