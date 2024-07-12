News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Give Attention To Other Sports!'

'Give Attention To Other Sports!'

July 12, 2024 19:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Otherwise, how will India become a sporting nation and how will we compete to beat China to win 60 Olympic medals?'

IMAGE: Team India pose after winning the Thomas Cup 2022. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BWF/Twitter
 

World No. 3 doubles badminton player Chirag Shetty, who was part of India's 2022 Thomas Cup-winning team, expressed disappointment that he was not honoured for this achievement while four Maharashtra cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, received recognition and a Rs 11 crore prize for their roles in India's T20 World Cup victory.

Chirag emphasised that the Thomas Cup is as significant as the World Cup in cricket and called for equal treatment for all sports. Despite his frustration, Shetty clarified that he holds no grudge against cricket, noting that he and other badminton players celebrated India's T20 World Cup win enthusiastically.

'Thomas Cup is equivalent to winning the World Cup. I was part of the Indian badminton team which won its maiden title, shocking champions Indonesia in the final. I was the only Maharashtra player in the Indian team. When the government can honour World Cup-winning cricket stars, they should have also recognised my efforts. Government should treat any other sport equally,' Chirag said.

2012 Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal echoed this sentiment, highlighting the need for equitable attention across all sports.

'Everyone knows what Saina Nehwal, wrestlers, boxers, and Neeraj Chopra are doing because we have consistently performed and been in the news,' Nehwal said on the Nikhil Simha podcast.

'Even if I say bad things about cricket, cricket will be there, because it is loved by everyone. I love it, but you have to also give that kind of attention to other sports, otherwise, how will India become a sporting nation and how will we compete to beat China to win 60 Olympic medals? There's no way, it will always be cricket,' Saina added.

Despite her love for cricket, Saina noted that its popularity in India is unshakable. She argued that for India to become a sporting nation capable of competing with countries like China in the Olympics, equal attention must be given to all sports.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
'India Is A Great Badminton Nation'
'India Is A Great Badminton Nation'
'A phenomenal year for Indian badminton'
'A phenomenal year for Indian badminton'
'Now we are in the champion mindset'
'Now we are in the champion mindset'
Anant Ambani Arrives For His Shaadi
Anant Ambani Arrives For His Shaadi
Radhika, Anant Pray Before Their Wedding
Radhika, Anant Pray Before Their Wedding
England seal innings win in Anderson's farewell Test
England seal innings win in Anderson's farewell Test
Govt declares June 25 as Constitution murder day
Govt declares June 25 as Constitution murder day

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'Indians Could Be World Champs'

'Indians Could Be World Champs'

'The Father Of Indian Badminton'

'The Father Of Indian Badminton'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances