Rediff.com  » Sports » GCL: Gulf Titans, Mumba Masters secure victories

GCL: Gulf Titans, Mumba Masters secure victories

By REDIFF SPORTS
June 28, 2023 00:23 IST
Chess

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Global Chess League Media

In a thrilling round of the Global Chess League, the Chingari Gulf Titans secured a 9-7 victory over the leading Ganges Grandmasters. Meanwhile, the upGrad Mumba Masters emerged victorious with a 10-4 score against the Triveni Continental Kings.

The Chingari Gulf Titans faced the Ganges Grandmasters for the second time in the round-robin stage. Despite the Grandmasters' previous win over the Titans, the latter team fought back fiercely. Polina Shuvalova claimed a crucial victory for the Titans, while Richard Rapport and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov settled for a draw. Daniil Dubov's triumph and Nihal Sarin's draw contributed to the Titans' success.

 

Although Vishy Anand secured a win for the Grandmasters, the efforts of Hou Yifan resulted in a draw. With a final score of 9-7, the Titans celebrated a crucial victory.

In the match between the upGrad Mumba Masters and the Triveni Continental Kings, the Mumba Masters showcased their strength. Harika Dronavalli gained an advantage over Sara Khadem, while Javokhir Sindarov and Jonas Buhl Bjerre engaged in a tense battle.

Koneru Humpy and Kateryna Lagno settled for a draw, and Alexander Grischuk faced difficulties against Yu Yangyi. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Levon Aronian agreed to a draw, as did Vidit Gurjathi and Wei Yi. In the end, Dronavalli defeated Khadem, and Sindarov capitalized on Bjerre's mistake, leading to a 10-4 victory for the Mumba Masters.

These results reshuffled the standings, with the Ganges Grandmasters maintaining their lead in the Global Chess League despite their loss.

The upGrad Mumba Masters climbed to third place, while the Titans improved their position from the bottom of the scoreboard.

REDIFF SPORTS
