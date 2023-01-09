News
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Frenemies' Djokovic and Kyrgios to play practice match

'Frenemies' Djokovic and Kyrgios to play practice match

January 09, 2023 17:10 IST
Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic had said last week that he had discussed playing a practice match with Nick Kyrgios. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will rekindle their bromance by playing a practice match before the Australian Open, giving the latter a chance to stretch his legs before the year's first Grand Slam.

Kyrgios, ranked 22nd in the world and runner-up at last year's Wimbledon, has not played since October. He missed the United Cup and also pulled out of warm-up tournaments due to an ankle injury.

 

Australian Open organisers said "tennis' most famous frenemies" will play each other at Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

Djokovic had said last week that he had discussed playing a practice match with Kyrgios, adding that the Australian wanted shorter sets.

The pair were once at loggerheads and had a frosty relationship when Kyrgios labelled Djokovic "boneheaded" and a "tool".

But Kyrgios defended the Serbian when he was detained and then deported ahead of last year's Australian Open, leading to an unexpected friendship blossoming between the two ahead of the Wimbledon final where Djokovic won in four sets.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
