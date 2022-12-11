News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Morocco, France fans clash with police in Paris

Morocco, France fans clash with police in Paris

December 11, 2022 13:53 IST
Police officers are seen near a motorbike during the Morocco fans celebrations after their win over Portugal on Sunday

IMAGE: Police officers are seen near a motorbike during the Morocco fans celebrations after their win over Portugal on Saturday. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

French police fired tear gas on the Champs Elysees in Paris as fans were celebrating victories by France and Morocco in the World Cup, sending them to the tournament’s semi-finals.

 

Thousands of supporters had filled the famous Parisian avenue soon after the match between Morocco and Portugal, chanting, waving flags and honking their horns amid large police deployment. More joined them after France's win against England.

Reuters TV footage showed people smashing shop ventures and fights with police. Some fires could also be seen on avenue de Friedland close to the Champs Elysees.

              

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
