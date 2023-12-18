Champions League draw: Barca, City's last 16 opponents revealed

Holders Manchester City will take on FC Copenhagen in the last 16 of the Champions League while Spanish heavyweights Barcelona will face Napoli.

Copenhagen, who twice met City's rivals Manchester United in the group stage of the competition, will travel to Manchester yet again to face Pep Guardiola's side.

The Danish team will have their work cut out against the champions, who won all six of their group stage matches and are on an unbeaten run of 20 games in European football.

One of either the Serie A or LaLiga champions Napoli and Barcelona will not proceed after being pitted against each other in Monday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Another clash between Italian and Spanish sides will see last year's finalists Inter Milan take on three-times runners-up Atletico Madrid.

Record 14-times winners Real Madrid will take on German side RB Leipzig, while English Premier League leaders Arsenal have a tricky assignment against Porto and Harry Kane-led Bayern Munich face Italy's Lazio.

French champions Paris St Germain, who scraped through a difficult group stage, come up against Spain's Real Sociedad as they continue their hunt for a first-ever European Cup.

The following is the draw for the Champions League last 16 which was held in Nyon on Monday:

Arsenal v FC Porto

Barcelona v Napoli

Real Sociedad v Paris St Germain

Atletico Madrid v Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven

Bayern Munich v Lazio

Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig

LAST 16 DATES

First leg: Feb. 13-14 and Feb. 20-21

Second leg: March 5-6 and March 12-13

Seeded teams (named first) will play the second leg at home