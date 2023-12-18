News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Champions League draw: Barca, City's last 16 opponents revealed

Champions League draw: Barca, City's last 16 opponents revealed

Last updated on: December 18, 2023 17:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Champions League

 

Holders Manchester City will take on FC Copenhagen in the last 16 of the Champions League while Spanish heavyweights Barcelona will face Napoli.

Copenhagen, who twice met City's rivals Manchester United in the group stage of the competition, will travel to Manchester yet again to face Pep Guardiola's side.

The Danish team will have their work cut out against the champions, who won all six of their group stage matches and are on an unbeaten run of 20 games in European football.

One of either the Serie A or LaLiga champions Napoli and Barcelona will not proceed after being pitted against each other in Monday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Another clash between Italian and Spanish sides will see last year's finalists Inter Milan take on three-times runners-up Atletico Madrid.

Record 14-times winners Real Madrid will take on German side RB Leipzig, while English Premier League leaders Arsenal have a tricky assignment against Porto and Harry Kane-led Bayern Munich face Italy's Lazio.

French champions Paris St Germain, who scraped through a difficult group stage, come up against Spain's Real Sociedad as they continue their hunt for a first-ever European Cup.

The following is the draw for the Champions League last 16 which was held in Nyon on Monday:

Arsenal v FC Porto

Barcelona v Napoli

Real Sociedad v Paris St Germain

Atletico Madrid v Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven

Bayern Munich v Lazio

Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig

LAST 16 DATES

First leg: Feb. 13-14 and Feb. 20-21

Second leg: March 5-6 and March 12-13

Seeded teams (named first) will play the second leg at home

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rinku vs Rajat: Who will get the coveted ODI cap?
Rinku vs Rajat: Who will get the coveted ODI cap?
Why Mumbai Indians Replaced Rohit
Why Mumbai Indians Replaced Rohit
'What If....'
'What If....'
Sachin: 'He is why I am...'
Sachin: 'He is why I am...'
War is not between Meiteis and Kukis, but ...: CM
War is not between Meiteis and Kukis, but ...: CM
Can You Spot The Real Ranveer?
Can You Spot The Real Ranveer?
ASI submits Gyanvapi survey report in court
ASI submits Gyanvapi survey report in court

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

IPL Auction: Who is Mallika Sagar?

IPL Auction: Who is Mallika Sagar?

IPL Auction: GT's Hardik replacement quest and more...

IPL Auction: GT's Hardik replacement quest and more...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances