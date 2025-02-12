HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Freestyle Chess: Gukesh draws with Nakamura; Keymer shocks Carlsen

Freestyle Chess: Gukesh draws with Nakamura; Keymer shocks Carlsen

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 12, 2025 01:34 IST

x

D Gukesh

IMAGE: D Gukesh matched Hikaru Nakamura move for move right till the end of the game. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Freestyle Chess Grand Slam

World champion D Gukesh played out a hard-fought draw with Hikaru Nakamura of United States in the first game of the 5-8 place play-offs in the Freestyle Grand Slam Chess in Hamburg on Tuesday.

After losing the semi-final against American Fabiano Caruana 0-2, Gukesh was back to his confident self against Nakamura who is known for his expertise in this version.

On a day when Magnus Carlsen, the main protagonist behind the tour, lost to young Vincent Keymer, Caruana split the point with Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov.

In the other game of the day, Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan signed truce with Alireza Firouzja of France.

Gukesh needed a break and he achieved it, matching Nakamura move for

move right till the end of the game. The American, in fact, was offensive right from the word go as he pushed his pawns to gain some grip on the position.

Gukesh, however, found the path to equality easily and reached a rook and pawns endgame that was theoretically drawn. Known for his no draw approach, this was Gukesh's eighth draw in the tournament with the first seven happening in the nine-round prelims.

 

The shocker of the day was provided by Keymer who was at his best. Much to the surprise of the followers, Keymer and Carlsen managed to find a normal looking position very early from the opening and the German had things under control.

Winning a rook for knight, Keymer used his resources well and he is now a draw away from securing a place in the finals.

Results: Vincent Keymer (Ger) beat Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Hikaru Nakamura (Usa) drew with D Gukesh (Ind); Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb) drew with Fabiano Caruana (Usa); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) drew with Alireza Firouzja (Fra).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

National Games: Kujur, Yarraji shine with sprint golds
National Games: Kujur, Yarraji shine with sprint golds
'Stopping cash rewards for chess players not ideal'
'Stopping cash rewards for chess players not ideal'
Ex-Spain football chief says Hermoso consented to kiss
Ex-Spain football chief says Hermoso consented to kiss
Vaishali breaks silence on handshake controversy
Vaishali breaks silence on handshake controversy
36 and Counting: Advani's Reign Continues!
36 and Counting: Advani's Reign Continues!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Check Out Champions Trophy Teams!

webstory image 2

Most Beautiful Cities In World: 10 More!

webstory image 3

Scoop Up! 10 Desi-Flavoured Ice Cream Recipes

VIDEOS

AI Paris Summit: PM Modi, Macron, world leaders pose for photograph0:59

AI Paris Summit: PM Modi, Macron, world leaders pose for...

Mukesh Ambani and family arrive in Prayagraj3:59

Mukesh Ambani and family arrive in Prayagraj

Watch: PM Modi's powerful speech at AI Action Summit, Paris13:23

Watch: PM Modi's powerful speech at AI Action Summit, Paris

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD