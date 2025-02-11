36 and Counting: Advani's Reign Continues!

India's most accomplished player Pankaj Advani secured his 36th overall national title and 10th men's snooker crown at the Yashwant Club, in a commanding display of skill and determination.

IMAGE: Pankaj Advani's performance was marked by consistency and precision. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Pankaj Advani/Instagram

The ONGC employee overcame an early setback to defeat Brijesh Damani in a final where Damani managed to take the opening frame, the only one he would claim throughout the match.

The tournament serves as the only selection event for the Asian and World Championships.

Advani's performance was marked by consistency and precision. After falling behind by a frame, he maintained his composure and controlled the table, leaving little room for error. In the final frame, Advani delivered an impressive 84 break, sealing the frame, match and championship.

"Since this is the only event that determines the representatives of the country for international tournaments, the stakes were high," Advani said.

The high pressure tournament proved to be a full-circle moment for Advani.

In the group stage, he had suffered his only loss of the competition at the hands of Damani, where he managed to win only one frame. The rivalry took an ironic turn in the final when the tables were turned and Advani emerged victorious, dropping just one frame in the match.

A critical turning point in this 91st edition of the National Championships came during the round of 48.

Despite being 4-2 down - a situation that nearly saw him exit the event - the multiple-time world champion mounted an unforgettable comeback by winning the match 5-4. This resilient display not only saved his tournament bid but also set the stage for the success that followed.

"There was a good feeling about this gold when the round of 48 match saw me bounce back from almost being out of the competition. Then I knew this pivotal moment had to mean something big awaits. Happy to have earned the chance to again represent India in both billiards and snooker," Advani said.

With the Asian Snooker Championship scheduled to commence from February 15, both Advani and Damani now face the opportunity to play for the tricolour on the international stage.