Cummins boasts peak T20 form heading into World Cup

IMAGE: Pat Cummins feels confident going into yet another World Cup campaign. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins arrived at the ICC T20 World Cup brimming with confidence, crediting his recent Indian Premier League (IPL) stint for his best T20 bowling in a decade. Cummins led Sunrisers Hyderabad all the way to the final of the IPL where they were overpowered by an in-form Kolkata side.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, he declared, "This is probably the best my T20 bowling has been in the last 10 years." Despite lacking prior experience in the Caribbean, Cummins feels well-prepared. The continuous flow of T20 matches since March, thanks to the IPL, has kept him sharp. "Playing 17 straight games in the IPL was a huge advantage," Cummins explained.

"International T20s often follow Test series, where bowlers focus on yorkers and slower balls. Here, I've had the chance to refine the skills crucial for T20s, like pacing and variations." Cummins emphasizes the importance of format-specific tactics in T20 bowling. "A lot of it comes down to strategizing the sequence of deliveries," he said.

"The IPL gave me valuable experience to learn what works and what doesn't. Even if a specific tactic fails in one game, consistency over the tournament is key. I come into the World Cup with that confidence in my approach." Australia take on Oman in their campaign opener on the 4th of June at the Kensigton Oval at Bridgetown, Barbados.

Green ready to 'plug holes' for Australia after IPL roles

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green says is he ready to bat up and down the order at the T20 World Cup after being utilized in several roles during the Indian Premier League. The right-hander had a slow start batting at number three for Royal Challengers Bangalore but thrived when slotted into the middle order after being dropped for a few games.

Australia's batting lineup at the World Cup is well set but Green's versatility could come in handy if selectors opt for a second all-rounder. Green may also be called into action while captain and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is unable to bowl as he recovers from a hamstring strain. "I feel like I can jump in at many different roles. I think that's where I see myself this tournament, maybe plugging holes in the team.", he concluded.

T20 World Cup