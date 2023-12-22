News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Former US Open champions headline Australian Open qualifying field

Former US Open champions headline Australian Open qualifying field

December 22, 2023 15:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Returning from injury, Dominic Thiem will play the qualiers of the Australian Open. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Former US Open champions Dominic Thiem and Emma Raducanu will headline the qualifying field for the Australian Open as they look to reignite their careers in 2024 following struggles with injuries.

Thiem broke the Grand Slam stranglehold of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic by winning the 2020 U.S. Open but a wrist injury the following year sidelined him for months, while a series of other fitness issues saw his ranking slide to number 352.

The 30-year-old Austrian, now ranked 98th, won his first match at a Grand Slam since 2021 in New York in August before crashing out in the second round.

 

Thiem, who made the Melbourne Park final in 2020, can still gain direct entry into the main draw of the tournament if one player pulls out.

IMAGE: Emma Raducanu is five spots outside the main draw cut-off. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Raducanu missed out on an Australian Open wildcard and will now have to take a similar path as her run 2021 Flushing Meadows run when she became the first player in the Open Era to win a major after beginning in the qualifying rounds.

The 21-year-old Briton, who is now ranked number 299, will gear up for the first Grand Slam of the year by playing at the Auckland Classic having fought her way back to fitness following operations on both wrists and an ankle in May.

Raducanu is five spots outside the main draw cut-off.

The qualifying tournament will begin on Jan. 8 while the main draw is from Jan. 14-28.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Legacy was a daunting realization: Paes
Legacy was a daunting realization: Paes
PIX: 10-man Real Madrid score late to edge Alaves
PIX: 10-man Real Madrid score late to edge Alaves
India to skip ISSF WC in Cairo but shooters unaware
India to skip ISSF WC in Cairo but shooters unaware
Absolute poverty is India's urgent concern: CEA
Absolute poverty is India's urgent concern: CEA
How Women Change The Political Game
How Women Change The Political Game
'It's not as big an issue as people think'
'It's not as big an issue as people think'
French President Macron to be Republic Day chief guest
French President Macron to be Republic Day chief guest

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Can returning Nadal cope with Grand Slam demands?

Can returning Nadal cope with Grand Slam demands?

Osaka set to return: Can she dominate again?

Osaka set to return: Can she dominate again?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances