News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Former US Open champion Raducanu receives MBE

Former US Open champion Raducanu receives MBE

November 30, 2022 18:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

British tennis player Emma Raducanu poses after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday 

IMAGE: British tennis player Emma Raducanu poses after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/Pool via Reuters

British tennis player Emma Raducanu was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) on Tuesday, a little more than a year after she shocked the sporting world when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam.

 

The then-18-year-old Raducanu catapulted her career to new heights when she won 10 matches without dropping a set to claim the US Open title, beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the final.

"It's been great to receive my honour today from His Majesty the King -- I feel extremely grateful," she said in a statement made to members of the media after receiving the MBE from King Charles at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Her first full year on Tour was marred by injury and disappointing finishes and she current sits ranked 75th in the world.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA WC PIX: Rashford brace sends England into last 16
FIFA WC PIX: Rashford brace sends England into last 16
PICS: US-Iran fans turn up the heat in Qatar
PICS: US-Iran fans turn up the heat in Qatar
FIFA WC: Senegal remembers Papa Bouba Diop
FIFA WC: Senegal remembers Papa Bouba Diop
Dhawan: Bangladesh tour is practical World Cup prep
Dhawan: Bangladesh tour is practical World Cup prep
Guj ATS recovers MD drug worth Rs 479 cr, 5 held
Guj ATS recovers MD drug worth Rs 479 cr, 5 held
China has a problem with India-US drills near border
China has a problem with India-US drills near border
What's Making Rhea Happy?
What's Making Rhea Happy?

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

FIFA WC: How distractions took a toll Iran's campaign

FIFA WC: How distractions took a toll Iran's campaign

FIFA WC: Qatar no playground for playmakers

FIFA WC: Qatar no playground for playmakers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances