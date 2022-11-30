News
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC PIX: Rashford brace sends England into last 16

FIFA WC PIX: Rashford brace sends England into last 16

Last updated on: November 30, 2022 02:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the FIFA World Cup Group B match played between Wales and England on Tuesday.

England's Marcus Rashford of England celebrates after scoring the opening goal

IMAGE: England's Marcus Rashford of England celebrates after scoring the opening goal. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford's second-half double propelled England to a 3-0 win over neighbours Wales on Tuesday that sent them into the World Cup last 16 as Group B winners and ended Welsh hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

 

The encounter came to life when Rashford curled home a free kick from the edge of the area in the 50th minute before Phil Foden arrived unmarked at the far post to sidefoot Harry Kane's cross into the net a minute later.

England's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring their team's second goal 

IMAGE: England's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring their team's second goal. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Rashford then inflicted a final blow when he cut inside and somehow managed to find the net with a shot that went through the legs of goalkeeper Danny Ward in the 68th.

The win moved England to seven points and set up a tie against Senegal in the next round, while Wales finished bottom with one point as their first World Cup in 64 years ended without a victory and only one goal scored in three games.

England's Marcus Rashford shoots at goal

IMAGE: England's Marcus Rashford shoots at goal. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

England's Jordan Pickford dives for the ball to put in a save 

IMAGE: England's Jordan Pickford dives for the ball to put in a save. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Wales, who need to win and hope Iran and the United States draw or beat England by four goals to reach the knockouts, struggled to keep the ball and showed little attacking intent. England will advance if they avoid a four-goal defeat.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
