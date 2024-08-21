News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Can Decathlon challenge Reliance in India?

Can Decathlon challenge Reliance in India?

August 21, 2024 16:39 IST
French sports apparel brand Decathlon looks to expand in India, invest $111m.

IMAGE: French sports apparel brand Decathlon looks to expand in India, invest $111m. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters

French sporting goods retailer Decathlon said on Wednesday that it will invest 100 million euros ($111 million) in India over the next five years to expand its store count and manufacturing in what is one of its key markets.

 

The retailer, which entered India in 2009, sells a host of sports accessories ranging from footballs and yoga mats to bicycles and exercise equipment, cashing in on the growing interest in fitness and an active lifestyle.

Decathlon competes with Nike, Adidas, Puma and local brands in India's sports goods market, which, according to industry estimates, is expected to grow 69% to $6.6 billion from 2020 to 2027.

Decathlon, known for its cavernous stores that often have a playing field attached, said it plans to increase its network to 190 stores, from the 110 stores currently. It has 1,700 stores globally.

The company makes cricket bats, most of its hockey gear as well as other products in India. Currently, 68% of its India sales are locally-made products and the company aims to boost this figure to 85% by 2026.

Decathlon is expecting to double its business in the country in the next three to five years, Decathlon India CEO Sankar Chatterjee said, according to local media reports.

Earlier this year, Decathlon said India is a priority market and expects it to be among its top five markets globally within five years.

The company's sales in India jumped 37% to 39.55 billion rupees ($471 million) in the year ended March 2023, outpacing the 1.14% sales rise at the group level, Economic Times had reported.

Decathlon's expansion plans come as billionaire Mukesh Ambani's oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance group is looking to launch a sports format store to compete with Decathlon.

($1 = 0.8994 euros) ($1 = 83.8920 Indian rupees)

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

