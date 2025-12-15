HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » How England can breathe life back into Ashes campaign

How England can breathe life back into Ashes campaign

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: December 15, 2025 10:17 IST

x

'We've just got to stand up in them certain situations, read the game slightly better (and) just have a little bit of grit and determination about you.'

England meet Australia in the must-win 3rd Test match in Adelaide, starting Wednesday, December 17 

IMAGE: England meet Australia in the must-win 3rd Test match in Adelaide, starting Wednesday, December 17. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

England batter Harry Brook admits that he might need to curb his aggressive instincts a little bit when the Ashes go on the line in the third Test in Adelaide this week.

Coach Brendon McCullum insisted on Sunday that England's aggressive style of batting will not change despite heavy defeats in the first two Tests.

 

Brook, who has contributed 98 runs to England's cause over four innings so far, conceded two of his dismissals in Perth and Brisbane were the result of "shocking shots" that he would reconsider if he had his time again.

"I'll admit that every day of the week, especially that one in Perth, it's nearly a bouncer and I've tried to drive it. It was just bad batting," he told reporters on Monday at the Adelaide Oval, where the third Test starts on Wednesday.

"The one in Brisbane, I've tried to hit for six so that's what I mean when I say that I need to rein it in a little bit. I can almost just take that and hit it for one and get down the other end.

"I'll be the first person to stand up and say that they were bad shots. I don't regret them, but if I was there again, I'd try and play it slightly differently."

With Australia able to clinch the series and retain the Ashes in Adelaide, vice-captain Brook said the England players had discussed trying to "be in the moment" more and not look too far ahead.

Harry Brook has scored 98 across four innings in the two Tests this Ashes series

IMAGE: Harry Brook has scored 98 across four innings in the two Tests this Ashes series. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Brook paid tribute to the skill and discipline of the Australian bowlers and said the England players also needed to stand up and be counted in crunch moments if they were to avoid going 3-0 down in the five-match series.

"There's them pressure situations, which we haven't been really that good at so far," he conceded.

"When we're head-to-head, they've managed to be the better side and sneak in front. And everybody realises that.

"We've just got to stand up in them certain situations, read the game slightly better (and) just have a little bit of grit and determination about you."

As England's star batter, Brook has come in for criticism after the two Test losses but the 26-year-old said he was concentrating only on trying to score runs.

"I don't read any of them criticisms, I just try and crack on with my game and focus on what I'm trying to do," he said.

"These are the moments that you want to turn up in, and you want to be the man that takes the game away from them and puts them in a tough position.

"So hopefully I can turn up, stick to my processes and stay in the moment as much as possible. And what will be will be."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: A Dream Night at Wankhede as Messi Comes Calling
PIX: A Dream Night at Wankhede as Messi Comes Calling
PIX: When Messi met Tendulkar
PIX: When Messi met Tendulkar
PIX: India thump SA in Dharamsala, take 2-1 series lead
PIX: India thump SA in Dharamsala, take 2-1 series lead
India outplay Pakistan in U-19 Asia Cup
India outplay Pakistan in U-19 Asia Cup
How India Plays Cricket
How India Plays Cricket

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Shruti Haasan looks stunning in an all-black outfit 0:58

Shruti Haasan looks stunning in an all-black outfit

Scanty snowfall fails to dampen spirits of tourists in Gulmarg3:38

Scanty snowfall fails to dampen spirits of tourists in...

Messi arrives in Mumbai for third stop of GOAT India Tour0:50

Messi arrives in Mumbai for third stop of GOAT India Tour

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO