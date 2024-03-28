News
FIH names Sreejesh as co-chair of Athletes Committee

Source: PTI
March 28, 2024 16:47 IST
Sreejesh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Indian team's star goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and defender Camila Caram from Chile women's side are the two players appointed as co-chairs of the International Hockey Federation's new FIH Athletes Committee.

The duo will be direct contributors to the 'Athletes First' approach enshrined in the FIH 'Empowerment and Engagement' strategy'.

The FIH Athletes Committee serves as a consultative body and makes recommendations to the FIH Executive Board, FIH Committees, Advisory Panels and other bodies.

The roles also cover seeking and providing feedback to the FIH on behalf of all athletes, whilst developing and promoting resources and initiatives to athletes such as health and welfare, anti-doping, social media, creating stars to attract new fans, career preparation and management.

The committee also plays a central role in liaising with the Athletes' Commission of the IOC and other sporting organisations to enable the sharing of information and research and ultimately developing the game of hockey.

 

"Athletes have always been at the centre of all sporting endeavours of the FIH. When FIH launched its new 'Empowerment and Engagement' strategy, the 'athletes first' approach was enshrined in its core, further showcasing our commitment towards the welfare and well-being of hockey players worldwide," FIH president Tayyab Ikram said in a release following the appointments.

"The Athletes Committee will play a crucial role in the execution of this vision and I welcome all our hockey athletes that have been appointed to the committee. I look forward to working closely with all of you to safeguard the present and improve the future, as we bring the joy of hockey to everyone around the world."

Newly appointed co-chair Sreejesh said it is a big honour as well as a responsibility for him as an athlete.

"Being part of the athletic committee itself is a great honour for me. Getting in as the co-chair is an added responsibility. I'm looking forward to working with Camila, and all the athletic committee members for the betterment of hockey players around the globe," Sreejesh said.

Co-chair Camila added: "Very happy and honoured that my fellow colleagues voted me as Co-chair. I will work hard to be the voice of the athletes and have always the channels open for communication."

Besides Sreejesh and Camila, the other new members of the Athletes Committee approved by the FIH Executive Board are Matt Swann (Australia, Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Competitions Committee), Catherine Fabiano, Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Umpiring Committee), Jacqueline Mwangi (Kenya, Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Technical Officials Committee), Mohamed Mea (South Africa, Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Gender, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee), Juliani Mohamad Din (Malaysia, Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Education Committee), Marlena Rybacha (Poland, Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Health and Safety Committee) and Cesar Garcia (Mexico, Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Rules Committee).

