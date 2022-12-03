News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA World Cup: Van Gaal vindicated as Dutch march forth

FIFA World Cup: Van Gaal vindicated as Dutch march forth

December 03, 2022 23:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

News conferences with the combative 71-year-old in Qatar have consisted of Dutch journalists criticising him, and Van Gaal telling them he doesn't care. On Saturday he again let the result rather than the performance do the talking.

Netherlands' Nathan Ake with coach Louis van Gaal as he is substituted off during the FIFA World Cup last 16 match on Saturday  

IMAGE: Netherlands' Nathan Ake with coach Louis van Gaal as he is substituted off during the FIFA World Cup last 16 match on Saturday. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Coach Louis van Gaal may divide Dutch opinion with his tactics, but putting their faith in him has paid off once again for the Netherlands as a 3-1 win over the United States sent them into their seventh World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

 

Prior to their last 16 clash with the Americans, the Dutch team put out a video featuring Van Gaal's face on a dollar bill emblazoned with the words "In Louis we trust". Again he proved himself to be value for money.

After a ponderous opening, the Dutch took the lead in the 10th minute with an electrifying Memphis Depay goal that could have been scored by his free-flowing 1995 Champions League-winning Ajax side.

It was the first goal the United States conceded from open play in Qatar and Daley Blind added a superb second with a first-time strike just before the break.

But in between, and for most of the second half, the Dutch played the kind of risk-free, pragmatic possession football that has become Van Gaal's signum in the latter part of his career.

While it will not win him any friends, it certainly wins him football matches.

News conferences with the combative 71-year-old in Qatar have consisted of Dutch journalists criticising him, and Van Gaal telling them he doesn't care. On Saturday he again let the result rather than the performance do the talking.

"I think I've been very clear on the media, the media have a different opinion to me and I don't want to annoy them anymore," he told a news conference on Friday when asked about his pragmatism ahead of the knockout stage.

 

From early on, the Oranje did everything they could to drag the tempo of the game down, frustrating their young opponents while conserving their energy for what is to come, but keen to strike on the break when offered the chance.

The United States approached the game in the same manner as the organisers approached the rendition of their national anthem at the Khalifa International Stadium -- spirited and somewhat rushed for the most part, before slowing inexplicably when it should have been reaching a crescendo.

Their three-man attack hung on the shoulders of the backline, aggressively looking for passes in behind. But with Davy Klaasen roaming the midfield, the Dutch defensive dam would not be breached.

Two goals later, the Americans were left looking ragged and disorganised, and it took a litany of errors in his own half from a tiring Memphis Depay to create the chaos from which they reduced the deficit through Haji Wright in the 76th minute.

That brought the red, white and blue fans to their feet again as chants of "USA! USA!" rang around the arena. But five minutes later Denzel Dumfries volleyed home to kill off their exuberance once and for all.

Van Gaal's gospel of playing just about good enough to get through may rankle with many Dutch fans, but his team seems to have bought into it.

"Yeah it was better, but we're critical. I think everyone in the Netherlands is critical because we can also really play football, and we want to show that," captain Virgil van Dijk said.

"We did show it pretty often I think, but we're in the quarter-final," he added.

For the Americans, who co-host the World Cup in four years' time, it will be a valuable lesson that pace and energy alone are not enough once the knockout phase starts.

For Van Gaal, it was a vindication of his current approach, where total football is all well and good, but winning is the only goal that matters.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Records secondary to Lloris after 12K+ mins in goal
Records secondary to Lloris after 12K+ mins in goal
Football great Pele on 'end of life' care
Football great Pele on 'end of life' care
France hoping to get it done in regulation time
France hoping to get it done in regulation time
Senegal want to beat England for Africa
Senegal want to beat England for Africa
Campaigning ends for 2nd phase of Gujarat polls
Campaigning ends for 2nd phase of Gujarat polls
Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls on Sunday
Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls on Sunday
Complaints against AIUDF chief for remarks on Hindus
Complaints against AIUDF chief for remarks on Hindus

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Once jobless, Mendy now carries Senegal's hopes at WC

Once jobless, Mendy now carries Senegal's hopes at WC

Japan need new tactics against plucky Croatia

Japan need new tactics against plucky Croatia

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances