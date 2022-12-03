News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Once jobless, 'keeper Mendy now carries Senegal's hopes at WC

Once jobless, 'keeper Mendy now carries Senegal's hopes at WC

December 03, 2022 23:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senegal's Edouard Mendy (left) and Alfred Gomis during training.  

IMAGE: Senegal's Edouard Mendy (left) and Alfred Gomis during training. Photograph: Hannah McCay/Reuters

Senegal’s Edouard Mendy has found the World Goalkeeper of the Year crown a heavy one to wear over the last year, but a commanding performance against England on Sunday would go a long way to restoring his reputation.

 

The 30-year-old was given the FIFA award in January, on the back of helping Chelsea win the 2021 Champions League title and two impressive seasons in the Premier League, but his fortunes have since waned as he has struggled for consistency.

Mendy had temporarily lost his Chelsea place this season due to injury, although a howler against Leeds United at the start of the season raised questions about his form.

At the start of the World Cup he was handed part of the blame for two late goals conceded against the Netherlands that saw Senegal lose their opening group game.

But in their next Group A clash against Qatar there was a confidence-building save that helped Senegal hold onto their lead and go on to win 3-1, before the side edged Ecuador to book a place in the last 16.

Now, if he can keep at bay an England attack that might include club mates Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount, Mendy could yet finish the year on another high note, having started it with success in the Africa Cup of Nations.

His remains a remarkable rise to the top in a classic tale of perseverance. Just five years before his 20-million-pound move to Chelsea, he had been unemployed, forced to sign up for social benefits.

His contract with French fourth division club Cherbourg was not renewed, and his agent did not fulfil a promise to find him a new club.

"Being out of a job isn’t just a humiliation if you want to be a footballer," he recalled in a recent interview. "If you fail time and again, it leaves its mark. I was distraught."

He did not play for 12 months and was considering a job in a men’s clothing store when a former team mate called to say that Olympique de Marseille were looking for an additional goalkeeper. He signed an amateur contract at minimum wage and worked his way up to the reserve side.

Then Mendy’s fortunes changed in 2016. Stade Reims signed him as a back-up and seven minutes into the new season the first-choice goalkeeper was sent off, handing Mendy a Ligue 2 debut.

He was a regular by the time Reims won promotion two years on, and then he moved to Rennes, also debuting for Senegal.

Chelsea bought him to replace the flagging Kepa Arrizabalaga and Mendy played a key role in their Champions League success.

"In the end I decided my destiny myself. Never give up. I still remind myself every day of my unusual journey," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Football great Pele on 'end of life' care
Football great Pele on 'end of life' care
Sprinter Dutee Chand sparks wedding rumours
Sprinter Dutee Chand sparks wedding rumours
FIR against shuttler Lakshya, coach Vimal
FIR against shuttler Lakshya, coach Vimal
Depay, Dumfries put Dutch into quarters
Depay, Dumfries put Dutch into quarters
Umar Khalid discharged in case linked to Delhi riots
Umar Khalid discharged in case linked to Delhi riots
India reports 253 more Covid cases, 3 deaths
India reports 253 more Covid cases, 3 deaths
Paresh Rawal booked in Kolkata for jibe at Bengalis
Paresh Rawal booked in Kolkata for jibe at Bengalis

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Records secondary to Lloris after 12K+ mins in goal

Records secondary to Lloris after 12K+ mins in goal

Japan need new tactics against plucky Croatia

Japan need new tactics against plucky Croatia

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances