Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC PIX: Ghana vs Uruguay

FIFA WC PIX: Ghana vs Uruguay

December 02, 2022 21:45 IST
Sergio Rochet of Uruguay makes a save on a penalty by Andre Ayew of Ghana during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay

IMAGE: Uruguay's Sergio Rochet makes a save on a penalty by Ghana's Andre Ayew during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Ghana squandered an early penalty against Uruguay in their decisive Group H match at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday, reviving memories of their 2010 World Cup heartbreak suffered at the hands of the same team.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew hit a feeble left-footed effort from the spot in the 21st minute which was saved by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, who had been adjudged after a lengthy VAR review to have brought down Mohammed Kudus.

It was 12 years ago in South Africa when Ghana were on the brink of becoming the first African side to play in the semi-finals that Asamoah Gyan’s last-gasp shot at the end of extra time was handled on the line by Luis Suarez.

Suarez was sent off but the subsequent penalty, which would have put the Black Stars into the semis, was hit against the crossbar by Gyan, and Ghana went on to lose the subsequent penalty shootout.

Suarez was back in action against Ghana on Friday, captaining the team in his fourth World Cup.

Mohammed Kudus of Ghana is brought down by Sergio Rochet of Uruguay in the box

IMAGE: Ghana's Mohammed Kudus is brought down in the box by Uruguay's Sergio Rochet. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Jordan Ayew of Ghana controls the ball against Guillermo Varela (C) and Sebastian Coates of Uruguay

IMAGE: Ghana's Jordan Ayew controls the ball against Uruguay's Guillermo Varela (C) and Sebastian Coates. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Giorgian de Arrascaeta of Uruguay scores the team's second goal

IMAGE: Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta scores the team's second goal. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
