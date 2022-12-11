Social media abuzz with support and praise for Morocco

IMAGE: A Morocco fan celebrates outside the stadium after the match. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

Political leaders, sports stars and celebrities took to social media on Saturday to congratulate Morocco for its World Cup quarter-final win over Portugal, making it the first African or Arab team to reach the semi-finals of the soccer tournament.

Here are some of the reactions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: "Congratulations to the Atlas lions on their win today.'

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby: "Historic and extraordinary! The qualification of the Atlas Lions for the semi-final of the 2022 world is that of all of Africa. Full support to the representatives of Africa for the grand finale. Africa world champion, yes it is possible inshallah!"

The Confederation of African Football: "CONTINENTAL HISTORY! What an achievement by the Atlas Lions."

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa congratulated Moroccan King Mohammed VI on a "great international historic achievement".

Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashed: "No voice is louder than Morocco's in the World Cup!"

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani: "We share the joy of our brothers."

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh: "We rejoice when the Arabs rejoice."

Libya's Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah: "Congratulations to the Moroccan national team for their historic qualification to the World Cup semi-finals."

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein posted: "The Atlas Lions are making history."

Egypt's Foreign Ministry: "Sincere heartfelt congratulations to the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco."

Retired Ivorian player and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba: "They did it!!!! Well done Morocco for this feat. Long live Africa."

Samuel Eto'o, the former Cameroon striker and current president of the country's football federation: "Incredible! The entire continent is rooting for you." Pop star Shakira: "This time for Africa!!" with a clapping emoji and a Moroccan flag.

Twitter owner Elon Musk: "Congrats, Morocco."

Pop star Shakira: "This time for Africa!!"