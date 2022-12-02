FIFA World Cup PIX: Portugal vs South Korea

Images from the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between Portugal and South Korea at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, on Friday.





IMAGE: Ricardo Horta celebrates after scoring Portugal's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match against South Korea on Friday. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

South Korea and Portugal were level at 1-1 by halftime in their World Cup Group H clash on Friday, with Kim Young-gwon giving the Taeguk Warriors a lifeline in game they must win to stand a chance of reaching the knockout round.

Portugal, already qualified for the last 16 and needing only a draw to be sure of top spot in the group, had grabbed the lead with a fifth minute goal from Ricardo Horta, who met a Diogo Dalot cross and hammered it home from close range.

IMAGE: Ricardo Horta gave Portugal the lead in the fifth minute. Photograph: Mohamed Farag/Getty Images



Korea equalised off a corner with Kim pouncing on a bouncing ball in the goalmouth and hooking it into the net.

IMAGE: Kim Young-gwon celebrates scoring the equaliser for South Korea. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images



The Koreans, with one point so far, must beat Portugal and hope the result of Ghana's match with Uruguay goes their way in order to reach the next round.