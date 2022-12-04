News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Giroud becomes France's all-time top scorer

PIX: Giroud becomes France's all-time top scorer

December 04, 2022 21:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the FIFA World Cup match between France and Poland on Sunday.

Oliver Giroud

IMAGE: France’s Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring. Photograph: Joe by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud scored against Poland in the World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday to become France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals.

 

France

IMAGE: Olivier Giroud takes a shot against Kamil Glik of Poland. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Giroud, 36, had shared the record with Thierry Henry after netting a double in the defending champions' 4-1 win against Australia in their opening Group D game.

France

IMAGE: Poland’s Wojciech Szczesny deflects the ball against Dayot Upamecano of France. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

France

IMAGE: France’s Jules Kounde battles for possession. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Messi magic too much for Aus as Argentina enter WC QF
Messi magic too much for Aus as Argentina enter WC QF
Criticism was a boost for Dumfries to turn up the style
Criticism was a boost for Dumfries to turn up the style
Japan want more than just comeback victories
Japan want more than just comeback victories
50% voting in MCD polls; AAP, BJP claim victory
50% voting in MCD polls; AAP, BJP claim victory
PIX: Mehidy shines as Bangladesh edge India in 1st ODI
PIX: Mehidy shines as Bangladesh edge India in 1st ODI
When Mehidy refused to throw in the towel vs India
When Mehidy refused to throw in the towel vs India
'Discuss religion with Rahul': Kamal Nath to BJP, RSS
'Discuss religion with Rahul': Kamal Nath to BJP, RSS

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Will Neymar be fit to face South Korea?

Will Neymar be fit to face South Korea?

Courage! Japan invoke Samurai spirit for Croatia clash

Courage! Japan invoke Samurai spirit for Croatia clash

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances