PIX: Giroud becomes France's all-time top scorer

Images from the FIFA World Cup match between France and Poland on Sunday.

IMAGE: France’s Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring. Photograph: Joe by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud scored against Poland in the World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday to become France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals.

IMAGE: Olivier Giroud takes a shot against Kamil Glik of Poland. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Giroud, 36, had shared the record with Thierry Henry after netting a double in the defending champions' 4-1 win against Australia in their opening Group D game.

IMAGE: Poland’s Wojciech Szczesny deflects the ball against Dayot Upamecano of France. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images