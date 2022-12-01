News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » How Brazil can reach the FIFA World Cup final

How Brazil can reach the FIFA World Cup final

December 01, 2022 17:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:

Brazil

IMAGE: Brazil will be pitted against a team from Group H in the round of 16. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

HOW DID BRAZIL QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds will begin on Dec. 3 and will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner.

 

* Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 and defeated Switzerland 1-0 in their first two Group G matches to secure a place in the knockout stages.

* Brazil are not assured of top spot in Group G, however, and can still be overtaken by Switzerland.

WHO ARE BRAZIL'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE ROUND OF 16?

* Brazil will be pitted against a team from Group H in the round of 16, meaning they could face Portugal, Ghana, South Korea or Uruguay.

* If Brazil win Group G, their round of 16 game will be against the runners-up in Group H.

* If Brazil finish runners-up in Group G, their round of 16 opponents will be the winners of Group H, potentially Euro 2016 champions Portugal.

WHO ARE BRAZIL'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE QUARTER-FINALS?

* If Brazil win Group G, they could face Spain in the quarter-finals, provided the 2010 champions win Group E and beat the runners-up from Group F - Croatia, Morocco, Belgium or Canada.

* If Brazil finish as Group G runners-up, they could potentially face Croatia in the quarter-finals, provided the 2018 finalists are able to win Group F and defeat the runners-up from Group E - Spain, Germany, Japan or Costa Rica.

WHO ARE BRAZIL'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS?

* If Brazil make it to the semi-finals as Group G winners, they could potentially face South American rivals Argentina or the Netherlands.

* If Brazil reach the semi-finals as Group G runners-up, they could face the potential winners of Groups B and D - England or 2018 champions France.

WHO COULD BRAZIL FACE IN THE FINAL?

* If Brazil go all the way to the final as Group G winners, they could potentially find themselves taking on France or Portugal.

* If Brazil are able to make it to the final as Group G runners-up, they could meet South American rivals Argentina or Spain.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA WC Preview: France on a tightrope in knockouts
FIFA WC Preview: France on a tightrope in knockouts
Argentine fans find faith again
Argentine fans find faith again
Mexican boxer apologises to Messi after threat
Mexican boxer apologises to Messi after threat
Priyanka Choudhary's Lipstick Tales
Priyanka Choudhary's Lipstick Tales
Smith, Marnus hit double tons to put Aus in control
Smith, Marnus hit double tons to put Aus in control
I apologise but...: Israeli director on Kashmir Files
I apologise but...: Israeli director on Kashmir Files
EAM: As G-20 president, India will endeavour to...
EAM: As G-20 president, India will endeavour to...

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

What Argentina must do to keep Messi's dream alive

What Argentina must do to keep Messi's dream alive

FIFA WC Preview: Netherlands now need to deliver

FIFA WC Preview: Netherlands now need to deliver

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances