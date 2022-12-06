How Dominik Livakovic Made History

IMAGE: Dominik Livakovic after saving the second penalty from Kaoru Mitoma. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Croatia Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic wrote his name into World Cup history with three penalty saves to end Japan's giant-killing run at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

IMAGE: Dominik Livakovic saves the first penalty from Takumi Minamino. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Having never before reached the last eight of the competition, Japan fell at the same stage as they did in 2002, 2012 and 2018, losing 3-1 in a shootout following a 1-1 draw.

With the teams locked at 1-1 at the end of regular and extra time, Livakovic produced a performance for the ages.

The 27-year-old, who plays for Croatian first division club Dinamo Zagreb, saved tame efforts from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida as Croatia squeezed through.

IMAGE: Dominik Livakovic saves the fourth penalty from Maya Yoshida. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Livakovic became only the third goalkeeper to save three penalties in a shootout at the World Cup after compatriot Danijel Subasic (versus Denmark 2018) and Portugal's Ricardo (versus England 2006).