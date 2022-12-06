How Dominik Livakovic Made History

Croatia Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic wrote his name into World Cup history with three penalty saves to end Japan's giant-killing run at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Having never before reached the last eight of the competition, Japan fell at the same stage as they did in 2002, 2012 and 2018, losing 3-1 in a shootout following a 1-1 draw.
With the teams locked at 1-1 at the end of regular and extra time, Livakovic produced a performance for the ages.
The 27-year-old, who plays for Croatian first division club Dinamo Zagreb, saved tame efforts from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida as Croatia squeezed through.
Livakovic became only the third goalkeeper to save three penalties in a shootout at the World Cup after compatriot Danijel Subasic (versus Denmark 2018) and Portugal's Ricardo (versus England 2006).