News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » How Dominik Livakovic Made History

How Dominik Livakovic Made History

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 06, 2022 07:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dominik Livakovic

IMAGE: Dominik Livakovic after saving the second penalty from Kaoru Mitoma. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Croatia Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic wrote his name into World Cup history with three penalty saves to end Japan's giant-killing run at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Dominik Livakovic

IMAGE: Dominik Livakovic saves the first penalty from Takumi Minamino.Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Having never before reached the last eight of the competition, Japan fell at the same stage as they did in 2002, 2012 and 2018, losing 3-1 in a shootout following a 1-1 draw.

With the teams locked at 1-1 at the end of regular and extra time, Livakovic produced a performance for the ages.

The 27-year-old, who plays for Croatian first division club Dinamo Zagreb, saved tame efforts from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida as Croatia squeezed through.

Dominik Livakovic

IMAGE: Dominik Livakovic saves the fourth penalty from Maya Yoshida.Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Livakovic became only the third goalkeeper to save three penalties in a shootout at the World Cup after compatriot Danijel Subasic (versus Denmark 2018) and Portugal's Ricardo (versus England 2006).

Dominik Livakovic

IMAGE: Dominik Livakovic is congratulated by Ivan Perisic, who had earlier equalised for Croatia with a breathtaking header. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA World Cup: Instinct drives Croatia's hero Livakovic
FIFA World Cup: Instinct drives Croatia's hero Livakovic
Eager fans rely on black market to fulfill WC dreams
Eager fans rely on black market to fulfill WC dreams
He is France's link between defence and attack
He is France's link between defence and attack
PIX: Neymar, Vinicius Jr Dance Away!
PIX: Neymar, Vinicius Jr Dance Away!
Deepika To Unveil FIFA World Cup Trophy
Deepika To Unveil FIFA World Cup Trophy
FIFA WC PIX: Brazil crush Korea to reach quarters
FIFA WC PIX: Brazil crush Korea to reach quarters
FIFA World Cup: Instinct drives Croatia's hero Livakovic
FIFA World Cup: Instinct drives Croatia's hero Livakovic

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach quarters

Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach quarters

FIFA WC PIX: Brazil crush Korea to reach quarters

FIFA WC PIX: Brazil crush Korea to reach quarters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances