FIFA WC PIX: Germany vs Spain

IMAGE: Germany's Antonio Ruediger celebrates after scoring the team's first goal later ruled offside during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Spain and Germany. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Spain hit the woodwork and had the better chances but were goalless against Germany at halftime in their World Cup Group E match on Sunday.

Dani Olmo's seventh-minute shot was palmed onto the crossbar by keeper Manuel Neuer in a reflex save while Ferran Torres fired over the bar from point-blank range in the 33rd.

Germany had an effort by Antonio Ruediger disallowed for offside.

IMAGE: Spain's Marco Asensio and Germany's Manuel Neuer compete for the ball Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

IMAGE: Spain's Aymeric Laporte battles for possession with Germany's Leon Goretzka. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

IMAGE: Germany's Thomas Mueller battles for possession with Spain's Rodri Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images