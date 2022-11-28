News
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC PIX: Germany vs Spain

FIFA WC PIX: Germany vs Spain

November 28, 2022 01:36 IST
Antonio Ruediger of Germany celebrates after scoring their team's first goal later ruled offside during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Spain and Germany

IMAGE: Germany's Antonio Ruediger celebrates after scoring the team's first goal later ruled offside during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Spain and Germany. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Spain hit the woodwork and had the better chances but were goalless against Germany at halftime in their World Cup Group E match on Sunday.

Dani Olmo's seventh-minute shot was palmed onto the crossbar by keeper Manuel Neuer in a reflex save while Ferran Torres fired over the bar from point-blank range in the 33rd.

Germany had an effort by Antonio Ruediger disallowed for offside.

Marco Asensio of Spain and Manuel Neuer of Germany compete for the ball

IMAGE: Spain's Marco Asensio and Germany's Manuel Neuer compete for the ball Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Aymeric Laporte of Spain battles for possession with Leon Goretzka of Germany

IMAGE: Spain's Aymeric Laporte battles for possession with Germany's Leon Goretzka. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Thomas Mueller of Germany battles for possession with Rodri of Spain

IMAGE: Germany's Thomas Mueller battles for possession with Spain's Rodri Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

IMAGE: Photograph: /Getty Images
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

