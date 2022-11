IMAGE: France's Adrien Rabiot controls the ball against Denmark's Jesper Lindstrom during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between France and Denmark. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Denmark and France were goalless at the end of the first half of their World Cup Group D clash on Saturday at an electric 974 Stadium, with Les Bleus looking to become the first team to secure their spot in the knockout round.

France, who will advance with a game to spare with a win, were the far more dangerous side throughout and had several chances to grab a lead - the best coming in the 21st minute when an Adrien Rabiot header forced a diving save from Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel.