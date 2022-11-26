News
FIFA World Cup PIX: Poland vs Saudi Arabia

November 26, 2022 20:01 IST
IMAGES from the FIFA World Cup Group C match played between Poland and Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium on Saturday.

Poland's Piotr Zielinski celebrates after scoring their team's first goal

IMAGE: Poland's Piotr Zielinski celebrates after scoring their team's first goal. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Midfielder Piotr Zielinski gave Poland a 1-0 lead against Saudi Arabia in the first half of a heated World Cup Group C clash at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

 

Robert Lewandowski found unmarked Zielinski in the box who struck home in the 40th minute. The Saudis had a chance to level in stoppage time but Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved both a spot kick by Salem Al-Dawsari and the follow-up.

Poland's Robert Lewandowski Saudi Arabia's Abdulelah Al-Amri compete for the ball

IMAGE: Poland's Robert Lewandowski Saudi Arabia's Abdulelah Al-Amri compete for the ball. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Alburayk reacts after their attempt was saved by Poland's Wojciech Szczesny

IMAGE: Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Alburayk reacts after their attempt was saved by Poland's Wojciech Szczesny. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
