FIFA World Cup PIX: Poland vs Saudi Arabia

IMAGES from the FIFA World Cup Group C match played between Poland and Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium on Saturday.

IMAGE: Poland's Piotr Zielinski celebrates after scoring their team's first goal. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Midfielder Piotr Zielinski gave Poland a 1-0 lead against Saudi Arabia in the first half of a heated World Cup Group C clash at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Robert Lewandowski found unmarked Zielinski in the box who struck home in the 40th minute. The Saudis had a chance to level in stoppage time but Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved both a spot kick by Salem Al-Dawsari and the follow-up.

IMAGE: Poland's Robert Lewandowski Saudi Arabia's Abdulelah Al-Amri compete for the ball. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images