News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA, Qatar prepare for bizarre World Cup finals draw

FIFA, Qatar prepare for bizarre World Cup finals draw

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 30, 2022 20:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Qatar 2022

Photograph: Kind courtesy FIFA /Twitter

A World Cup like no other in its 92-year history will take shape this week at an unprecedented tournament draw. When FIFA and host nation Qatar stage the draw ceremony show Friday, three of the 32 entries will be placeholders because the three-year qualifying program was delayed and still ongoing.

A once-in-a-century global health crisis and the war in Ukraine made sure of that.It means 37 nations will be involved on Friday, including five which will ultimately not play in November when the first “winter” World Cup kicks off.

 

The full line-up will not be known until at least June 14, when the intercontinental playoff round ends in Qatar. That is 74 days after the draw and the same date the 2018 tournament started in Russia. Maybe FIFA got lucky seven years ago by moving the 2022 tournament to November and December to avoid the searing desert heat of Qatar's summer.

The later start created wriggle room to clear the match backlog after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out almost every national-team game outside Europe in 2020.It has also put uncertainty on stage at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre, where the show Friday starts at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT) and lasts one hour.

One of the balls being drawn from pot 4 of low-ranked teams will represent "Peru or Australia or the United Arab Emirates."

Another is "Ukraine or Wales or Scotland."

So it goes at this major World Cup milestone, in perhaps its most unlikely host nation, on April 1.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Fitting farewell for Warnie at MCG memorial
PIX: Fitting farewell for Warnie at MCG memorial
ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin rises; Rohit, Kohli slip
ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin rises; Rohit, Kohli slip
PIX: Portugal, Poland punch ticket to Qatar World Cup
PIX: Portugal, Poland punch ticket to Qatar World Cup
Axix Bank buys Citi's India business for Rs 12,325 cr
Axix Bank buys Citi's India business for Rs 12,325 cr
India to lead security pillar in Bay of Bengal group
India to lead security pillar in Bay of Bengal group
Imran shares proof of foreign conspiracy but no names
Imran shares proof of foreign conspiracy but no names
AAP cries murder as BJP workers deface Kejri house
AAP cries murder as BJP workers deface Kejri house

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

'Kohli is the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket'

'Kohli is the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket'

The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today

The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances