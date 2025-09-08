FIDE Grand Swiss: Praggnanandhaa suffers shock defeat

IMAGE: World No. 4 R Praggnanandhaa lost to German Grandmaster Matthias Bluebaum. Photograph: Lennart Ootes/FIDE

Top seed Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa suffered a shock defeat against Germany's Matthias Bluebaum, while World Champion D Gukesh went down to world's youngest ever Grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra of USA in the fifth round of the FIDE Grand Swiss in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Monday.

On a day when Arjun Erigaisi scored a prolific victory over Russian-turned-Swiss Nikita Vituigov, Parham Maghsoodloo continued with his great form to outwit Richard Rapport of Hungary.

The victory with the black pieces kept Maghsoodloo in the sole lead on 4.5 points out of a possible five, signalling a strong return to form after previously scaling a peak rating of 2740.

Maghsoodloo is now followed by Arjun, Bluebaum and Mishra on four points each with the possibility of Nodirbek Abdusattorov joining them.

The event carries $625000 in the open and $230000 in the women's section apart from two top finishers in both sections assured of a berth in the next Candidates tournament that will decide the finalists for the world championship.

In the women's section, India's R Vaishali held on to her joint lead after signing peace with Russia's Lateryna Lagno, who is playing under the FIDE flag here.

The two overnight leaders were joined by Dinara Wagner of Germany and Ulviyya Fataliyeva of Azerbaijan at the top of the tables on four points from five games.

Matthias Bluebaum is enjoying the tournament of his career, causing the biggest upset so far with a third successive victory after two opening draws.

Praggnanandhaa tried an unconventional opening with black against the Queen pawn and the position was level for a long time. However an oversight in the ensuing minor piece endgame cost the Indian dearly as he lost a pawn and Bluebaum did not give a second chance in the game that lasted 55 moves.

Gukesh made a mistake as early as the 12th move. It was an Italian opening wherein Mishra caught his illustrious opponent off-guard and a piece sacrifice by the American from Indian origin had Gukesh under deep troubles in the early middle game.

With resourceful play, Gukesh walked out of the attack nearly unscathed but the position demanded very precise play even in the endgame. Mishra scored his biggest victory in 61 moves.

Arjun, however, displayed deep and clean preparation as he accounted for Vituigov who holds the reputation of a theoretician of highest degree. The Indian came up with a precise plan out of a known Catalan opening, won the black queen for two pieces and then killed all possible counterplay with his immaculate technique.

Important and Indian results round 5 open (Indians unless specified):

Richard Rapport (Hun, 3) lost to Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 4.5); Matthias Blubaum (Ger, 4) beat R Praggnanandhaa (3); Arjun Erigaisi (4) beat Nikita Vitiugov (Eng, 3); Abhimanyu Mishra (4) beat D Gukesh (3); Marcandria Maurizzi (Fra, 4) beat Vincent Keymer (Ger, 3); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 3) Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus (Tur, 3); Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzb, 3.5) drew with Szymon Gumularz (Pol, 3.5); Sam Shankland (Usa, 2.5) lost to Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 3.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 2.5) Grigoriy Oparin (Usa, 2.5); Levon Aronian (3) drew with Shant Sargsyan (Arm, 2.5); Vidit Gujrathi (3) drew with Ivan Cheparinov (Bul, 3); Nihal Sarin (3.5) beat Leon Luke Mendonca (2.5); V Pranav (2.5) playing Andrey Esipenko (Fid, 2.5); Abhimanyu Puranik (3) beat Vlaldimir Fedoseev (Slo, 2); Andrei Volokitin (Ukr, 2.5) drew with P Harikrishna (2); Raunak Sadhwani (2.5) drew with Yuriy Kuzubov (Ukr, 2.5); Daniil Yuffa (Esp, 2.5) drew with Aditya Mittal (2.5); S L Narayanan (2) drew with Lu Shanglei (Chn, 2.5); Divya Deshmukh (2) lost to

Women: R Vaishali (4) drew with Kateryna Lagno (Fid, 4); Antoaneta Stefanova (Bul, 3.5) drew with Afruza Khamdamova (Uzb, 3.5); Irina Bulmaga (Rou, 3) lost to Dinara Wagner (Ger, 4); Alexandra Kosteniuk (Sui, 2.5) lost to Ulviyya Fataliyeva (Aze, 4); Elina Danielian (Arm, 2.5) lost to Tan Zhongyi (Chn, 3.5); Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kaz, 3.5) beat Nurgyul Salimova (Bul, 2.5); Carissa Yip (Usa, 2.5) lost to Olga Girya (Fid, 3.5); Meruert Kamalidenova (Kaz, 2.5) drew with Dronavalli Harika (2.5); Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 2.5) beat Vantika Agrawal (1.5).