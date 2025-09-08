Boxing Worlds: Jaismine punches her way to quarters

IMAGE: In the 65kg category, Abhinash Jamwal advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating Mexico’s Hugo Barron. Photograph: World Boxing

India's Jaismine Lamboria booked her quarterfinal spot in the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool with a dominant win over two-time Olympian Brazil’s Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu in the women’s 57kg category.

Jaismine and Romeu had earlier faced off in the gold medal bout in the World Boxing Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan, and the Indian had prevailed in a keenly contested fight.

However, in Liverpool, Jaismine dominated all three rounds to secure a 5:0 verdict and is now just a win away from a world championships medal.

Another Indian in the fray, World Boxing Cup silver medallist Abhinash Jamwal, also kept his campaign alive with a 5:0 win over Hugo Barron of Mexico in the men’s 65kg second round.

However, it was the end of the road for Sakshi in the women’s 54kg weight category as she went down against Turkey’s Hatice Akba’s 0:5 in the round of 16.

Sanamacha Chanu’s campaign also came to an end with a 0:5 loss to Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Sachin (men’s 60kg) will face Biibars Zhexen of Kazakhstan, Sumit (men’s 75kg) will be up against Rami Kiwan of Bulgaria, Narender (men’s 90+ kg) will take on Diego Lenzi of Italy and Neeraj Phogat will lock horns with England's Sacha Hickey in the women’s 65kg category.

India have fielded a 20-member contingent at the inaugural World Championships being held under the aegis of the World Boxing -– a recently formed international governing body for the sport.