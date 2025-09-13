HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » FIDE Grand Swiss: Gukesh, Divya battle to epic 103-move draw!

FIDE Grand Swiss: Gukesh, Divya battle to epic 103-move draw!

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 13, 2025 01:11 IST

x

D Gukesh in action against Divya Deshmukh

IMAGE: D Gukesh in action against Divya Deshmukh in the eighth round of the FIDE Grand Swiss in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Photographs: Michal Walusza/FIDE

World champion D Gukesh and Women's World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh played out an intense 103-move draw after a gruelling six-hour battle, in the eighth round of the FIDE Grand Swiss in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Friday.

Gukesh, who came into the match on the back of three consecutive losses, struggled as he missed chances as he was held to a draw with white by Divya.

The Open section saw a flurry of draw on Friday as eight of the top ten boards ended in draws.

D Gukesh in action against Divya Deshmukh

India's Nihal Sarin played out a swift draw against Matthias Bluebaum in just 21 moves as the two players maintained their joint lead with six points each.

 

Vincent Keymer was the only winner among the top boards as he outclassed India's Vidit Gujrathi to join a group of eight players who trail the leaders by half a point.

In the women's event, Bibisara Assaubayeva handed Vaishali Rameshbabu her first loss in the FIDE Grand Swiss.

While Kateryna Lagno cruised past Mariya Muzychuk to jump into the lead with 6.5 points, Vaishali and Assaubayeva are joint second along with Yuxin Song.

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Is Abhimanyu Mishra Next Bobby Fischer?
Is Abhimanyu Mishra Next Bobby Fischer?
Abhimanyu Mishra, Teen Who Shocked Gukesh
Abhimanyu Mishra, Teen Who Shocked Gukesh
Is Gukesh Being Targeted For His Achievement?
Is Gukesh Being Targeted For His Achievement?
'Gukesh Always Surprises Me'
'Gukesh Always Surprises Me'
'A star is born'
'A star is born'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Countries Behind 8 Most Iconic Lingerie Brands

webstory image 2

8 Bestselling Books You'll Love

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Heroes

VIDEOS

'Missing' Dhankhar spotted at V-P Radhakrishnan's oath-taking ceremony0:55

'Missing' Dhankhar spotted at V-P Radhakrishnan's...

Amazing Tamannaah Bhatia!1:21

Amazing Tamannaah Bhatia!

Akhilesh Yadav's new avatar: Wears a Sikh 'Pagdi' 7:38

Akhilesh Yadav's new avatar: Wears a Sikh 'Pagdi'

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV