Abhimanyu Mishra, The Teen Who Shocked World Champ Gukesh

IMAGE: Abhimanyu Mishra is the youngest-ever player in the history of chess to beat a reigning World Champion in the classical format. All Photographs: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra of the US stunned World Champion D Gukesh in the fifth round of the FIDE Grand Swiss in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Monday.



The 16 year old is the youngest-ever player in the history of chess to beat a reigning World Champion in the classical format.



He is the also youngest-ever Grandmaster in the history of the sport.



Abhimanyu, born on February 5, 2009, took 12 years, four months, and 25 days to become a Grandmaster -- the highest title in chess -- in June 2021.

He broke GM Sergey Karjakin's record that stood for 19 years. On August 12, 2002, Karjakin, a World championship challenger in 2016, secured the Grandmaster title at the age of 12 years and seven months.



Abhimanyu, a resident of New Jersey, also holds the youngest International Master distinction which he earned in November 2019 at 10 years, 9 months and 20 days, beating the previous record held by R Praggnanandhaa.

Abhimanyu capitalised on Gukesh's mistake in the 12th move. It was an Italian opening wherein Abhimanyu caught his illustrious opponent off-guard and a piece sacrifice by the American of Indian origin had Gukesh in deep trouble in the early middle game.

Abhimanyu said he felt confident going into the match after he held Praggnanandhaa to a draw with black in the previous round.



'I had played him (Gukesh) two years and had got a fighting draw with black. So I went into this game and I didn't think I was a huge underdog considering the fact that I drew with Pragg with black.'



'I felt that if I play good moves, if I play to my level I am at par with these guys, I am not far off. I wanted a very fighting game, he allowed this with his bishop g5 Italian,' he was quoted as saying in the video posted by TakeTakeTakeApp on X.



'He is also a very resourceful player, he never gives up without a fight and all of a sudden, he was back in the game. And I was very, very frustrated at this point. I think somewhere, actually, he had ways to simplify the position.'

'But I think he also wanted to beat me which is actually one thing I was counting on before the game that there's a lot more pressure on him to perform than me for this game.'



'If I lose, I lose three points, surely take my rating it's no problem but if I win this is like the way how it is.'

'I just decided to go to the restroom to wash my face and drink some water so I just like mentally reset because it's like that the first time we saw the moves leading up to that we both are playing on seconds and like the adrenaline was still there refreshing my body.'

'I just decided to mentally reset and then okay, I played think I found this nice resource and think from there I converted pretty clearly.



'Overall it is not a great game in terms of quality but I am very happy to have won this game.'

Abhimanyu believes on current form he is among the world's best and is confident that he is in with a chance to win the FIDE Grand Swiss and qualify for the Candidates tournament next year. He is currently joint second with four points, trailing leader Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran by 0.5 points.

The winner of the Candidates tournament -- an eight-player double round-robin -- will challenge Gukesh for the World Chess Championship next year.



'I will keep trying my best to play good chess. and if I win this tournament this will be amazing and I feel like when my current form, I am at par with the world's best.'



'I mean if you make it to the Candidates you are not going to go there to participate, you are going to go and try to win the Candidates. I mean of course it's very easy to say these things, but it's a lot harder to actually do, but, of course, if you make it to the Candidates, and try to win the I mean of course, a match against Gukesh would be very fun.'

'The World champion is still from where I am a very, very far journey. My first goal is to reach, let's say, 2700 (Elo rating). With these games, I'm getting closer and closer. I think my life is 2642 or something, which is actually my peak.'

'Overall, I don't expect, as of now, to completely win this tournament outright. I am going to keep playing my best.'