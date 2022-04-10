News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ferrari's Lecler claims victory in Australian GP

Ferrari's Lecler claims victory in Australian GP

April 10, 2022 18:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ferrari Charles Leclerc

IMAGE: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc celebrates on the podium following his win in the Australian GP. Photograph: Reuters / Lauren Elliot

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc claimed his second win of the Formula One season with a thumping, pole-to-flag victory at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday as Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen suffered "deja vu" with another retirement.

 

Leclerc's car was dominant on the upgraded Albert Park circuit as the Monagesque sealed his fourth career win more than 20 seconds ahead of Red Bull's runnerup Sergio Perez.

Third-placed George Russell grabbed his second podium and first for Mercedes in an encouraging day for the struggling constructors' champions.

"What a race and what pace," said a thrilled Leclerc on the team radio, having finished more than 20 seconds ahead of Perez in the 58-lap race.

"The car was incredible today, well done guys."

Leclerc

IMAGE: Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was dominant and led from start to finish during the Australian GP. Photograph: Reuters / Lauren Elliot

Winner of the season-opener in Bahrain, 24-year-old Leclerc has now built a 34-point lead over Russell to emerge as early favourite for the drivers' championship.

Ferrari's celebrations were tempered by Carlos Sainz crashing out shortly after the start, while four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin crashed his car on his return after missing the opening races due to COVID-19.

Verstappen was second behind Leclerc when his RB18 car suffered a reliability problem and rolled to a halt during his 39th lap with smoke billowing.

"I smell some weird fluid," said the Dutchman before coming to a stop at turn two.

Yet he would have had little hope of reeling in Leclerc.

"I knew I could not fight Charles so there was no point to try and put pressure on him," Verstappen told Sky.

"But we didn't even finish the race so it's pretty frustrating and unacceptable."

It was a similar outcome to the season-opener in Bahrain, where Verstappen retired three laps from the end while on course for a second-place finish.

Max

IMAGE: Current World Champion Max Verstrappen was in second place when he faced a mechanical problem and had to withdraw from the race . Photograph: Reuters / Lauren Elliot

Lewis Hamilton finished fourth for Mercedes after starting fifth on the grid, having been passed by Russell due to a safety car deployment.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth and sixth respectively as the team showed improvement after a poor start to the season.

Sainz, who started ninth on the grid after set-up troubles in qualifying, had a dreadful start then skidded into grass before spinning across the track, somehow missing oncoming traffic before coming to a stop in gravel at turn 10.

Vettel later locked up on a kerb at turn four before shunting his Aston Martin into a wall and leaving a trail of debris across the track.

Vettel's crash saw the safety car deployed again, and Russell capitalised by pitting before rejoining in third place ahead of Perez and Hamilton.

Leclerc's lead was wiped out by the safety car and nearly taken out as Verstappen swooped after the restart but the Monagesque saw off the Dutchman and built his lead to the finish.

Alex Albon started 19th on the grid but finished 10th, grabbing a first point for Williams after managing his hard tyres virtually to the finish.

Organisers said an estimated 420,000 people flocked to Albert Park over the race week, making it the biggest attendance for a weekend sporting event in Australia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Can Sunrisers upset Gujarat Titans' dream start?
Can Sunrisers upset Gujarat Titans' dream start?
What's got Lara smiling?
What's got Lara smiling?
What Mumbai must do to return to winning ways...
What Mumbai must do to return to winning ways...
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, DC vs KKR
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, DC vs KKR
How Imran's ouster has affected Pakistan Cricket
How Imran's ouster has affected Pakistan Cricket
Imran Khan's close aide raided hours after his ouster
Imran Khan's close aide raided hours after his ouster
Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination for Pak PM's post
Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination for Pak PM's post

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

How Imran's ouster has affected Pakistan Cricket

How Imran's ouster has affected Pakistan Cricket

IPL 2022: KKR vs DC: Who Will Win?

IPL 2022: KKR vs DC: Who Will Win?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances