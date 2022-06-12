F1 PIX: Verstappen wins in Baku as Ferrari suffer

IMAGE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen crosses the finish line to win the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit in Baku, on Sunday. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Max Verstappen took full advantage of an engine failure for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to win the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday and open up a commanding lead in the world championship.

The Dutchman crossed the line 20.8 seconds clear of Sergio Perez who, ordered not to battle Verstappen, completed a one-two for Red Bull after race leader Leclerc pulled into the pits with a smoking engine on the 20th lap.

IMAGE: Max Verstappen overtakes Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

George Russell took third for Mercedes and his team mate Lewis Hamilton, voted "driver of the day", fought through back pain to finish fourth.

IMAGE: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc pulled into the pits with a smoking engine on the 20th lap. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Pole-sitter Leclerc's retirement was his second in three races and was part of a double-DNF (did not finish) for Ferrari, with team mate Carlos Sainz having already stopped with a hydraulic failure.

IMAGE: Mercedes driver George Russell took third place to maintain his record of being the only driver to finish in the top five in every race this F1 season. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

It dropped Leclerc to third in the overall standings, 34 points behind Verstappen. Perez, winner in Baku last year after Verstappen crashed out of the lead, is second, 21 points behind his team mate after also scoring the point for fastest lap.