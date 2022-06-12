News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » F1 PIX: Verstappen wins in Baku as Ferrari suffer

F1 PIX: Verstappen wins in Baku as Ferrari suffer

June 12, 2022 18:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen crosses the finish line to win the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit in Baku, on Sunday. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Max Verstappen took full advantage of an engine failure for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to win the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday and open up a commanding lead in the world championship.

 

The Dutchman crossed the line 20.8 seconds clear of Sergio Perez who, ordered not to battle Verstappen, completed a one-two for Red Bull after race leader Leclerc pulled into the pits with a smoking engine on the 20th lap.

IMAGE: Max Verstappen overtakes Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

George Russell took third for Mercedes and his team mate Lewis Hamilton, voted "driver of the day", fought through back pain to finish fourth.

IMAGE: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc pulled into the pits with a smoking engine on the 20th lap. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Pole-sitter Leclerc's retirement was his second in three races and was part of a double-DNF (did not finish) for Ferrari, with team mate Carlos Sainz having already stopped with a hydraulic failure.

IMAGE: Mercedes driver George Russell took third place to maintain his record of being the only driver to finish in the top five in every race this F1 season. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

It dropped Leclerc to third in the overall standings, 34 points behind Verstappen. Perez, winner in Baku last year after Verstappen crashed out of the lead, is second, 21 points behind his team mate after also scoring the point for fastest lap.

IMAGE: Lewis Hamilton fought through back pain to finish fourth. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
F1 boss breaks silence on Hamilton's jewellery battle
F1 boss breaks silence on Hamilton's jewellery battle
Audi, Porsche to join F1
Audi, Porsche to join F1
This F1 champ has struggled mentally, emotionally
This F1 champ has struggled mentally, emotionally
Nadda, Rajnath to build consensus over Prez nominee
Nadda, Rajnath to build consensus over Prez nominee
IAF plans to make 96 fighter jets in India
IAF plans to make 96 fighter jets in India
Pub co-owned by England pacer Broad destroyed in fire
Pub co-owned by England pacer Broad destroyed in fire
Raut's quip: Even Fadnavis will vote for Sena if...
Raut's quip: Even Fadnavis will vote for Sena if...

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Will F1 welcome an openly gay driver?

Will F1 welcome an openly gay driver?

Former F1 boss Ecclestone arrested in Brazil

Former F1 boss Ecclestone arrested in Brazil

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances