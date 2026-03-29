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F1: Kimi Antonelli Breaks Hamilton Record, Targets Consistency

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March 29, 2026 18:40 IST

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Kimi Antonelli becomes Formula One's youngest championship leader after Japanese GP win, breaking Lewis Hamilton's record and extending his dream start.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest F1 championship leader at 19 after winning the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan. on Sunday

IMAGE: Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest F1 championship leader at 19 after winning the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan. on Sunday. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli said he wants to keep raising the bar after making Formula One history with his win in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old's Sunday success at Suzuka made him the sport's youngest championship leader, taking the record away from Lewis Hamilton, the seven-times world champion he replaced at Mercedes.

 

Hamilton led the standings as a 22-year-old in his 2007 rookie season.

Antonelli also became the first Italian to win back-to-back races in Formula One since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

"I'm not thinking too much about the championship," said Antonelli, who only took his maiden Formula One win in China two weeks ago and leaves Japan, the third round of the season, with a nine-point lead over teammate George Russell.

"Of course it's great, but it's still a long way to go.

"I think we need to keep our head down and keep raising the bar," he added.

Antonelli, starting from pole, had dropped to sixth after a slow start.

An ideally timed safety car, deployed in response to a high-speed crash for Haas racer Oliver Bearman, allowed him to make his stop while his rivals, who had already pitted under full racing conditions, were running at reduced speed.

Antonelli acknowledged the safety car had smoothed his path to victory but pointed to his searing pace on the hard tyres in the second part of the race.

Minor gremlins also put teammate Russell, winner of the season opener in Australia, on the back foot for the second race weekend in a row.

Had the Briton pitted but a lap later, he would have come out in the lead. Instead he finished fourth.

"I feel he's obviously a super, super strong, very complete driver," said Antonelli of his teammate.

"I think he showed many times last year, and that's why it's not going to be easy, and that's why I need to do everything as perfect as possible."

Source: REUTERS
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